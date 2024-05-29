What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On in London in June 2024

Regardless of the weather, London is always the world’s top place to be in June. As summer takes hold, its parks, galleries, stages, restaurants and venues become vibrant entertainment hubs, offering a plethora of events.

This guide will help you navigate the best of what’s happening, ensuring you make the most of the long, sunlit days. Dive into our selection of top events and places to experience in London in June.

Art and Culture in London

London Gallery Weekend

Over 150 of London’s leading contemporary galleries will come together on 1 and 2 June for London Gallery Weekend, offering special events, late-night openings & more. Navigate the Gallery Weekend in different locations via a series of curated routes by world-leading art figures. See all the details here.

London Square Open Gardens

Over one summer weekend, 8-9 June, have access to over 100 hidden green spaces not normally open to the public. You’ll be able to check out the gardens of Downing Street, Belgrave Square, the Royal College of Physicians Medicinal Garden, and many more.

View all the details here: www.londongardenstrust.org

Pride in London 2024

A world-famous celebration of LGBTQ+ with revellers of all genders, sexualities, races and faiths. On 29 June, following the array of events, the colourful Parade culminates in central London with free performances at Trafalgar Square.

Find out more: www.prideinlondon.org

Summer Exhibition

The Summer Exhibition at The Royal Academy of Arts is the world’s oldest open submission exhibition – which means that anyone can enter their work to be considered for inclusion.

The works are selected and hung by Royal Academicians, who also exhibit their own works, creating an eclectic mix of work by established artists alongside emerging talent and first-time exhibitors. From 13 June.

Tickets and details are available here.

Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition

See behind-the-scene life of The People’s Princess at this intimate exhibition, on display during the whole month.

75 life-sized photographs tell an untold story of how Princess Diana changed the world – through the lens of her official photographer.

Tickets: www.princessdianaexhibit.com

Sport

UEFA Champions League Final

A spectacular sports event coming to London! The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes. Don’t miss how the highlight of European football’s calendar returns to Wembley Stadium.

Get tickets officially and safely at www.wembleystadium.com.

UEFA Euro 2024

London offers many fantastic spots to watch the Euro 2024, catering to all sorts of preferences, from lively sports bars to more relaxed pub atmospheres. The Skyline London by Blue Orchid Hospitality is among top recommendations to watch the Euro 2024, with London’s skyline making a stunning backdrop. Enquire here: www.theskylinelondon.com

Food & Drinks

Cento Alla Torre

Without booking a flight to Italy, you can dine in an authentic Italian restaurant in the heart of London. Cento Alla Torre uses only the best of local market ingredients for its artisanal homemade pasta, masterfully crafted cicchetti menu, and exquisite tasty dolce options.

Book your table now for unforgettable summer evenings: https://www.centoallatorre.com/

Cocktail Workshop

On 27 June, take part in a Cocktail Workshop in Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality where you’ll learn how to shake, stir, and mix delicious drinks like a pro. The experienced mixologists will guide you through the process. Grab friends or colleagues and ensure a night of fun in the City. Register here.

Taste of London

From 12 to 16 June, Regent’s Park is taken over by a next-level food-fuelled garden party. This annual event usually joins 55,000 Londoners to devour the taste of the city. Details: www.london.tastefestivals.com

Festivals & Music

Chaka Khan’s Meltdown

The iconic musician Chaka Khan curates the 29th edition of Meltdown, the UK’s longest-running artist-curated music festival. Catch it in the Southbank Centre from 14 to 23 June. Details and tickets: www.southbankcentre.co.uk

Raindance film festival

The largest independent film festival in the UK will take place at 19-28 June across West End. Experience the world-renowned program of the best movies and attend engaging networking talks.

Website: www.raindance.org/festival

London Indian Film Festival

This year the festival comes from 26 June to 7 July and celebrates its 15th anniversary with a dazzling array of Indian and South Asian premieres that you will not want to miss. The programme also includes classic movies, emerging filmmakers’ shorts, web series and exciting forays into VR and computer games.

Find out more: www.londonindianfilmfestival.co.uk

BST Hyde Park

Last year’s hit summer location is about to return! The 2024 line-up includes performers like SZA, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli. The festival takes place from 28 June in Hyde Park.

Details and booking: www.bst-hydepark.com

Theatre

Mean Girls

A highly-anticipated premiere coming to the Savoy Theatre on 5 June. That’s a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey. The famous plot is about surviving in the cruelest of jungles – High School. Get tickets here.

Player Kings

Catch Ian McKellen, named “One of the world’s greatest actors” by Times in the Noel Coward Theatre until 22 June. He plays Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke. This play shows England as a divided country, with leadership crumbling and corruption in the air. Get tickets here.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The Regent’s Park Open Theatre has already become an integral part of London’s summer cultural scene. Sit in the stunning outdoor setting and enjoy enriching theatre that provides a lens to the here and now. Catch an exciting production of Twelfth Night, kid’s favourite The Enormous Crocodile, and a musical classic Fiddler on the Roof. The full programme can be found here: www.openairtheatre.com

West End LIVE

On 22 – 23 June enjoy performances from London’s most celebrated West End musicals and discover exciting new shows at West End LIVE, live and free in Trafalgar Square. Theatre’s biggest stars will perform snippets and songs from London’s leading musicals and must-see new shows at this free two-day festival known as ‘Glastonbury for musical theatre lovers’.

The event is non-ticketed, see the program here: https://www.westendlive.co.uk/

With so much to see and explore in London, finding the right accommodation is essential.