London’s Saatchi Gallery named one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ art galleries in the world

LONDON – OCTOBER 06: An art installation called Ash head by Zhang Huan sits in the Saatchi Gallery on October 6, 2008 in London, England. The gallery showcases an exhibition of Chinese contempory art and is to open to the public on October 09, 2008. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A new study has revealed that London’s Saatchi Gallery is the third most Instagrammable gallery in the world, with Paris’ The Louvre taking the top spot.

The study, conducted by creative resource Design Bundles, analysed the world’s top 100 most visited galleries and museums, based on the number of times they have been posted and tagged on Instagram compared to their number of visitors in the past 12 months.

The Louvre, Paris which is home to the iconic Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, came in first with the highest ratio of hashtags per visitor. This was a result of its 2.8 million visitors in the past 12 months, compared to the 3.4 million posts tagged #Louvre on Instagram, which means for each visitor, there are 1.21 hashtags, making the Louvre the world’s most Instagrammable gallery.

Second on the list is the Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées, also known as the Grand Palais, which is located in Paris and has 1.07 hashtags per visitor. The latest figures show that the historic monument attracted annual visitors totalling of 437,786 and recorded 468,635 Instagram posts with the hashtag #grandpalais.

The third most popular gallery is London’s Saatchi Gallery with 1.03 Instagram posts for each visitor. The contemporary art gallery hosted 354,787 visitors over 12 months and has enjoyed Instagram popularity with 366,113 posts tagged #saatchigallery.

Another London gallery takes fourth place as the Tate Modern welcomed 1,432,941 visitors in a year, and has 1.1 million posts tagged #tatemodern on Instagram – a ratio of 0.77 hashtags per visitor.

Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum is the world’s fifth most Instagrammable, with 0.69 hashtags per visitor, based on 675,000 annual visitors, and 462,741 tags on the social media platform.

London is home to ten of the world’s 100 most popular galleries – the highest number on the list, followed by Paris with six, while Moscow and Tokyo each have four entries.

The British capital also has the highest annual combined gallery visits with a whooping 7.2 million art enthusiasts going to iconic locations as the Tate Modern, Tate Britain, and the National Portrait Gallery, all of which are in the top ten most Instagrammable galleries in the world.

However, Paris boasts the best overall ratio of Instagram hashtags per visitor, with its six galleries totalling 6,430,008 annual visits and 4,769,712 tags, which equates to 0.74 hashtags per visitor, compared to 0.52 for London.

“Art has played a major role in motivating travel and cultural experiences over the years, and it is no surprise that people are keen to showcase their cultural credentials with a social media post when they go on these visits” , a spokesperson from Design Bundles commented.

“With ongoing travel restrictions people all over the world are still able to enjoy a virtual experience of amazing works of arts and will no doubt be keener than ever to visit such places when the opportunity presents itself.”