What’s on in London this weekend? Top art, culture and film

Ease through Dry January with our booze-free guide to what’s on in London this weekend, including art, culture and film.

1: Canary Wharf Winter Lights

Long gone are the days when Canary Wharf was a grey corporate wasteland – it’s now a thriving centre for visual arts to rival any district in London. This week sees the stars of the Winter Lights festival, featuring 13 temporary installations and the ever-popular permanent light artworks. Our number one pick for what’s on in London this weekend.

2: London Short Film Festival 2024

Now in its 23rd year, the London Short Film Festival is the perfect event to immerse yourself in the weird and wonderful visions of hundreds of artists from the UK and beyond. With 500 films screened in locations across the capital there is something for everyone, and many of the star creators will go on to become household names.

3: Synchronicity light installation

This fabulous light installation at 180 Studios on The Strand is coming to a close so make sure you book before it’s too late. It uses lights and algorithms to create recurring visual images that explore the ideas of Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud. It touches on ecological collapse, surveilance capitalism and the unbearable weight of data. Well worth a watch.

4: Watch Sarah Jessica Parker in the West End

Be first to see Sarah Jessica Parker make her West End debut in an award-winning adaptation of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, a romantic comedy about three couples who all pass through one hotel room. The show is in previews this weekend. Tickets are priced from £95. A fantastic choice for those wondering what’s on in London this weekend.

5: Catch David Hockney before it closes

David Hockney: Drawing from Life at the National Portrait Gallery if coming into its final stretch so get along to the newly renovated gallery for your last chance to see works from the Yorkshire artist that span a staggering six decades, including self portraits and pictures of his mother.

