Feel at home with Vertus in Canary Wharf

Vertus provides an unrivalled rental experience, offering award-winning services in a thriving community.

Discover the Canary Wharf estate

Canary Wharf has transformed over the last ten years, fast becoming a world-class lifestyle destination. Community and culture have been at the centre of this change, a natural move by the Canary Wharf Group to provide a rich, varied and connected destination to work, shop, dine, play and stay.

Canary Wharf’s waterside gardens, expansive parks and variety of public art and events have heralded a new spirit of place. New arrivals are turning heads, bringing with them exciting new dishes inspired by cuisines from all over the world. Meanwhile, culinary cornerstones have continued to raise the bar with fabulous new menus and innovative chefs looking to stake their claim in the city’s top flight. This has cemented Canary Wharf as a true foodie destination for any occasion and any time of day, week or year. Fans of Indian classics will be excited to learn that a new Dishoom has opened its doors, with neighbouring Hawksmoor, Feels Like June and MMy by Mercato Metropolitano further enriching the Estate’s already diverse dining scene.

Landscaped open spaces allow residents and visitors to make the most of the area’s acres of green, whilst Harbour Quay’s sweeping boardwalk wraps itself around the southern cape of Wood Wharf, connecting the land and water further.

What’s more, Canary Wharf is home to London’s largest collection of public art, offering over 110 permanent installations to explore alongside a rotating events programme. The Winter Lights festival is just one of impressive events on the agenda, transforming the area into a superb outdoor theatre of light from January.

Find your home at Vertus

Vertus has redefined what renting in London should be: an uncompromising quality of service, flexible work and social spaces that form the heart of a close-knit community and lifestyle built on a rich programme of exclusive promotions and events curated by the in-house Events team.

10 George Street, Vertus’ original building rises with 37-storeys from Wood Wharf. An award-winning architectural statement with 327 furnished apartments offers unique views across Greenwich, the Estate and wider London. Soaring above Harbour Quay Gardens, 10 George Street boasts south-facing terraces with Mediterranean-style daybeds and a BBQ area. The expansive Club Vertus lounge offers incredible communal spaces, workspaces, a shuffleboard, pool table, game consoles, guest suites and gym studio.

8 Water Street quietly sits between Compton Gardens and Hawksmoor, Wood Wharf’s stylish floating bar and restaurant. A pet-friendly building and home to a landscaped roof terrace, the largest of the three buildings. It is perfectly positioned to feel intimately connected to the water and gardens below. Free Third Space membership is just one of the many perks of living here, a luxury gym just moments from 8 Water Street.

Newfoundland rising from the foot of the Canary Wharf estate, taking Vertus to new heights with its leading 58-storey tower that stands as a new icon in London’s celebrated skyline. Residents enjoy unobstructed views of London’s skyline to the West and the beauty of Middle Dock to the East. Newfoundland’s apartments are typically larger than what you can expect to find elsewhere in London. Residents have every opportunity to make the most of the Wharf’s most dynamic social spaces while balancing work, wellbeing and play. A luxury residents gym includes separate studios for yoga and spin classes.

Club Vertus

Club Vertus is at the heart of all three Vertus buildings. Joining together and activating all communal spaces and terraces. Club Vertus gives Vertus residents exclusive access to a curated calendar of exciting events through its residents’ app, from sophisticated wine tasting soirées to restorative yoga classes. A series of Vertus exclusive Estate-wide perks can also be found here from invites to new restaurant openings to exclusive discounts in Canary Wharf.

Club Vertus also provides extensive communal areas such as co-workspaces and resident’s lounges complete with a self-service bar and coffee machine. Think screenings, talks, meetings or workshops. However you choose to use any of these spaces, they’re there to make your experience of living with Vertus both enriching and rejuvenating. Finally, there is a private dining room with kitchen that can be booked for friends and family.

Reaching new heights of luxury, the Vertus experience goes above and beyond in providing uncompromising quality of service. Whether you’re looking for a lively neighbourhood location with waterside views, or a pet-friendly address to call home, contact us today to book your viewing and find out more.

