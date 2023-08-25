Live in the penthouse of that building in Battersea with the floating swimming pool

Battersea has been dragged kicking and screaming into the high-end property world. Less than a decade ago it was a strange bubble of industrial wasteland, a place filled with old warehouses and the rusted remnants of esoteric machinery.

Now it’s a gleaming residential and commercial Disneyland, supported by its own underground station and dominated by the hulking chimneys of the redeveloped Power Station.

It is also home to the rather Orwellian-looking American Embassy, occupying a space a few minutes east of the Power Station, a place once described by Donald Trump as a “lousy location”, which, coming from him, is probably a ringing endorsement of the area.

Taking its naming conventions from its salubrious neighbour is the nearby Ambassador Building at Embassy Gardens, a luxury development famous for its glass swimming pool that bridges two adjoining buildings. If you’ve ever looked up at that pool and thought “I’d like to live there,” well, now’s your chance. The penthouse in that building is up for sale at £4.5m.

For that you’ll get your very own private terrace, access to the Sky Pool and spectacular views across the Thames and beyond from the comfort of your own bed or living room. “Embassy Gardens has always been synonymous with luxury living, but this latest offering takes opulence to new heights,” says Jon Johnson, managing director of Johns&Co.

“It features marble work surfaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an exquisite spiral staircase leading to a sprawling private terrace. Craftsmanship is evident in every corner. Abundant natural light fills the spacious living areas, highlighting the captivating views.

“This Battersea property is tailor-made for those who appreciate urban sophistication and crave unparalleled city vistas. It’s the ideal retreat for professionals seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle in the heart of the city.”