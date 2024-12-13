Six Senses eco spa island in Krabey Cambodia: Health-luxe

Krabey is a drop-in-the-ocean private island just a sneeze away from the Cambodian coastal city of Sihanoukville. With a large Chinese population and a pandemic-hit smatter of unfinished buildings, the city itself is pricey but with great food and markets But the real draw is discovering the tropical and unspoilt beaches and jungle flora and fauna on Six Senses’ very own eco-spa island.

WHAT TO DO: Once you’ve cracked dawn with a round-the-island kayak tour and hit the jungle-facing gym, it’s really only acceptable to honour the Six Senses philosophy of local, sustainable, ethical practices with a breakfast of locally hatched eggs, onsite-grown herbs and salads and, of course, the hearty but fresh noodle broth congee and Cambodian fried rice. After this fortification, there’s plenty of adventuring to be done, such as boat tours, seasonal diving, jungle hikes and craft workshops – that’s if you can resist the private pool at your villa, of course.

It’s likely to be humid and hot in Cambodia whatever the season, so pack for tropical ups and downs. The Six Senses philosophy is all about unwinding and honouring both body and environment, so during rainy spells take an ‘alchemy bar’ class to fashion all-natural body scrubs. At Earth Lab, learn from the onsite biology teams about the wildlife and vegetation on the island. There’s no plastic on the island, no waste, and plenty of educational plaques and chalk boards reminding visitors of the fragile ecosystem.

THE STAY: All villas are private enough for nude bathing and many come with both surrounding jungle and a sea view. Request a sunset facing abode, which you can enjoy from lounger, pool, terrace or bed. The villas are all heavy cherry wood and slate, with freestanding stone bathtubs, walk in showers, japanese loos and writing desks.

The Reef Protection Training Course and Grow with Six Senses children’s activities all seek to enlighten future generations about being responsible citizens and travellers.

THE FOOD: Not far away on mainland Cambodia, the Six Senses team tend a 40,000 square feet organic farm producing farm-to-table dinners and spa ingredients that are yummy enough to nibble. Upon arrival, guests are handed a natural refresher and encouraged to try a complimentary ice cream in the ocean-facing parlour. Breakfast may be the most important event of any Six Senses day but dinner is also a hit, especially Khmer Curry Night, hosted multiple times a week. Sample a host of national dishes from fresh slipper lobster and herb salad to mild coconut chicken curry to a fragrant fish amok. You’ll leave dinner full but not overindulged.

Vegan, vegetarian and other dietaries are happily welcomed and catered for at each of the two atmospheric restaurants, with dapper and chatty staff to butter up your evening .

All bars are fully stocked and whilst Buddhist destinations aren’t known for their boozing, staff are trained mixologists and the wine selection is ample. Sundowners watching the heavy scarlet eastern sun are priceless; the oversized hammocks can fit two and there are also a ton of board games, mahjong et al to toy with. An under-the-stars film night which screened Dune when I visited; a perfect excuse for more ice cream. Except restorative, beachy, nature-led living and nutrition (though not enforced) here rather than glamorous libations and partying; a traditional Khmer massage at the spa will feel like one of the most luxurious experiences of your life.

NEED TO KNOW: Villas at the Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia start at around €500. You can book private transfers directly easily from the airport, for €150 return. Visit the website here.