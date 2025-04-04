Last Drop Distillers launches its 2025 ultra-aged whisky collection

The Last Drop has carved out a niche in the ultra-premium spirits world

This week, The Last Drop Distillers unveiled its 2025 Collection of three ultra-aged whiskies from America, Scotland, and Japan.

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Tom Jago and James Espey, The Last Drop has carved out a niche in the ultra-premium spirits world by hunting down forgotten barrels and long-overlooked casks from storied distilleries.

With just 39 releases totalling fewer than 15,600 bottles, the company is focused on quality over quantity, pitching its products to high-net-worth collectors and connoisseurs.

In 2016, it was acquired by the Sazerac Company to boost its reach while maintaining the boutique ethos.

Ultra-aged whiskies

Release No. 37, a 27-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon from Buffalo Trace, is the flagship bourbon of the release.

Drawn from three barrels distilled in 1995, 1996, and 1997, and hand-selected by Master Blender Drew Mayville and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley it is bottled uncut and unfiltered at 60.9 per cent ABV.

Only 508 bottles have been released globally, each retailing at £9,999.

Release No. 38 reintroduced Tomintoul Distillery to the spotlight with a 55-year-old Single Malt Scotch whisky—one of the oldest expressions in Last Drop’s portfolio.

This expression leans heavily on the previous release, No. 36—a 1969 Tomintoul sibling—which performed well among collectors.

Distilled in April 1969 and matured in ex-sherry butts before being re-casked into a Matusalem Sherry butt for its final two years it’s a deep amber spirit with red fruit and toasted almond notes.

Just 430 bottles are available globally at £6,600 apiece.

The final expression, Release No. 39, is a 22-year-old Japanese Blended Malt whisky comprising malts from the now-defunct Hanyu Distillery.

Distilled in 2000, the year Hanyu ceased operations, it has been matured in two Mizunara oak casks known for their rarity and volatility.

Bottled at 59.1 per cent ABV, only 319 bottles have been released with a suggested price of £4,380.

“The 2025 Curated Collection represents one of The Last Drop’s most anticipated and exceptional releases to date,” says Jess Scheerhorn, vice president – emerging portfolio, Sazerac.

“Featuring a remarkable 27-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, alongside two stunning whiskies from Scotland and Japan, this collection showcases the best of global whisky craftsmanship. Each spirit is a testament to our pursuit of the truly extraordinary, and we are thrilled to share these rare finds with epicureans of fine spirits around the world.”