The award-winning Lakes Distillery launches its Signature whisky

Over the past five years, English whisky has emerged as one of the most exciting categories in the drinks business.

Whiskies from distilleries across the country have been scooping up awards, with no fewer than five English single malts picking up a Gold Award at this year’s World Whiskies Awards (26th March).

The Lakes Distillery is one of the newcomers.

First established back in 2006, the distillery, based in the Lake District, started producing its first white spirits in 2014, before launching its first whisky several years later.

Since then, its drinks have won a number of awards, including being named “World’s Best Single Malt Whisky” at the World Whiskies Awards in 2022.

Nyetimber acquisition

Last year, the company was acquired by English sparkling winemaker, Nyetimber, to create a British luxury drinks champion.

At the time of the deal, chief executive James Pennefather said joining the Nyetimber family of companies would benefit the “quality of production, brand marketing and routes to market”. Nyetimber paid £71m for the group, and the deal closed towards the end of 2025.

The group has now launched its first permanent style of sherry-led single malt whisky: Signature. Described as a “culmination of a meticulous journey of flavour development,” Signature is the next step in the Lakes’ and the wider Nyetimber’s group’s growth plans.

A classic English whisky

Whiskymaker Sarah Burgess, previously at The Macallan, who joined at the start of 2023, has led the creation of Signature. “At The Lakes Distillery, we’re inspired by the beauty of our surroundings, and Signature reflects that,” she says.

“The whisky is the result of an incredible journey of flavour exploration, shaped by the seven editions of our Whiskymaker’s Reserve series. The art of élevage and sherry cask ageing have allowed us to create a remarkable whisky that is rich with exceptional layers of flavour. Our first permanent style, Signature is a proud milestone for us all.”

Bottled at 47 per cent, Signature is a classic English whisky – as versatile as it is flavourful.

It blends perfectly with other additions to create complex cocktails and shines as a stand-alone drink. The aroma has polished oak infused with irresistible leather, sumptuous dried fruits, pecan nuts, dark chocolate, and a nuanced touch of orange zest.

A splash of water helps bring out these rich, fruity flavors. Sweet sultanas, raisins, and figs give way to stewed orchard fruits, a burst of citrus intertwined with treacle. The taste lingers on the palate, an enduring and indulgent end to a unique drink.

The Lakes Distillery Signature Single Malt Whisky has an ABV of 47 per cent and a Recommended Retail Price of £85 for a 70cl bottle., Available from: lakesdistillery.com, The Whisky Exchange and House of Malt