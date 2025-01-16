Whisky Business: Lessons from 150 years in the Whisky trade

Robert Graham 1874 is one of the UK’s oldest whisky and tobacco merchants.

Whisky Business: City AM’s monthly look at the world of whisky.

Robert Graham 1874 is one of the UK’s oldest whisky and tobacco merchants. Founded in 1874 by Glasgow’s former city treasurer, Robert Graham, the company has grown steadily over the years, branching out in 2002 with its own exclusive award-winning range of whiskies.

“Our success is also deeply rooted in our relationships,” Steve Johnstone, the owner and managing director of Robert Graham 1874, tells City AM. “We don’t just sell whisky, we guide our customers through the journey of discovery, helping them find the perfect bottle or blend to suit their tastes,” he added.

Part of that mission is staying true to what’s authentic and not getting distracted by fads. Trends come and go in the whisky business and there’s a long list of companies that have tried and failed to bend the market to their will.

Today, the market is more diverse than ever.

“Today’s whisky lovers are more curious, adventurous and informed. They’re seeking out single malts, limited editions, and the story behind the spirit-something we’ve always championed,” Steve noted.

People want to know the history, craft, and passion behind their bottle, and Robert Graham, with its long history in the business and deep relationships, believes it’s perfectly placed to deliver that narrative.

“Whisky is no longer just a drink-it’s a lifestyle and a symbol of sophistication, which opens doors for deeper storytelling and immersive customer experiences,” he added.

But while there are plenty of opportunities for growth as new audiences open up around the world, there are also plenty of challenges for the industry.

In some markets, such as Asia and the US, demand for exceptional casks is outpacing supply, which requires strategic foresight and negotiation, especially in an industry “where patience is as critical as production”.

What tips does Steve have for those drinkers who are just starting out on their journey?

“It’s vital to start with an open mind,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to explore. Try single malts, blends, grain whiskies, and even cask-strength releases to see what excites your taste buds,” he adds and make sure to ask questions while tasting and learning.

Drinkers should also “invest in experiences, not just bottles”. The story behind the whisky often “makes the dram in your glass even more enjoyable,” so get out and “attend tastings, join whisky clubs, and visit distilleries when you can”.

Lastly, enjoy the journey. “Whisky is meant to be… savoured. It’s as much about the people and the memories you make as the spirit itself, Steve says.

“Ultimately, the perfect whisky is a personal experience. It’s a matter of finding the one that resonates with your palate and your senses, but when you encounter that perfect dram, you’ll know it.”

Robert Graham’s top picks for Burns Night

Burns Night, on 25 January, is an ideal opportunity to explore the world of Scotch whisky. Here are some of the bottles Steve recommends to toast this year’s celebration.

The Court Of Redonda Glenrothes

A 10-year old Speyside single malt exclusively bottled by Robert Graham in collaboration with Royal Academician Stephen Chambers RA. Notes of chocolate biscuits, Maltesers, and syrup sponge. £115.99, ABV 52%

Dalmore King Alexander III

Six cask finishes are artfully combined to create a whisky that is truly unique with a rich and captivating flavour profile that changes every time you bring the glass to your mouth. £265.00, ABV 40%

Bruichladdich Islay Barley 2014

Distilled from barley grown on Islay, this whisky embodies the island’s unique terroir. Hints of barley sugar and a touch of citrus zest with subtle maritime influences of sea air and light coastal brine. £69.99, ABV 50%

A whisky and watch collaboration

British mechanical watch brand Marloe Watch Company and Ardnamurchan are two unique young brands that have teamed up to offer something a little different in order to stand out.

The brands have recently launched a whiskey and watch collaboration; the Glenbeg Blue watch matched with Ardnamurchan Distillery’s first 10-year-old Oloroso single cask release.

Featuring a customised Swiss-made STP1-21 automatic movement, the watch design includes a copper plated Ardnamurchan Distillery rotor and colour-matched date wheel for a sleek, integrated, subtle design.

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old Oloroso single cask release has been taken from Cask No.233, the 233rd cask ever to be filled at The Ardnamurchan Distillery.