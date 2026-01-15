Celebrate Burns Night with the Scotch Malt Whisky Society in a 600-year-old crypt

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is holding its Burns Night at St Etheldreda’s

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate Burns Night this year, the Scotch Malt Whisky Society has you covered.

Following a sell-out event last year, the Society is bringing back its Burns Night event in the 600-year-old ancient church crypt of St Etheldreda’s in London.

One of the oldest Churches in London, the building is one of only two surviving in London from the reign of Edward I and dates from between 1250 and 1290.

Built as the church of Ely Palace, the building has gone through several transitions over the years.

The palace itself was destroyed during the Commonwealth under Oliver Cromwell and in 1772, most of the remaining palace was knocked down. The Georgian terrace, Ely Place, was built on the site.

St Etheldreda’s is the only remaining part of the estate, with its crypt that’s perfectly suited to adventurous experiences.

Scotch Malt Whisky Society

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is known for its adventurous tasting experiences, championing flavour over tradition, not revealing distillery names on bottles and instead creating evocative names.

It recently revamped its flavour profiles, as part of an evolution of the twelve profiles that have guided members since 2012.

The 12 profiles were condensed down into eight, shifting away from previous age-led categories like ‘Old & Dignified’ and ‘Young & Spritely’ toward eight colour-coded categories. These represent the full spectrum of flavours from ‘Fragrant & Floral’ to ‘Bold & Peaty.’

As well as its unique approach to flavour profiles, the Society is also known for its events, tastings and themed nights.

While the Society’s events are usually reserved for members of the club, this is a rare chance for whisky fans in London to try the Society’s pioneering ‘flavour-first’ approach to whisky while honouring the Bard.

Burns Night traditions

The festivities will begin with bagpipes before an evening of Burns Night traditions over a three-course meal, accompanied by six hand-picked Society whiskies chosen to elevate the flavours of the menu.

The Society is also releasing a special edition bottling in honour of Burns Night Cask 39.318, “Sing Thy Name!”, part of the Winter Series. The 13 year old first fill bourbon barrel has a fresh nose of cut grass and vanilla custard, followed by lemon curd, cardamon and sweet nutmeg on the palate.

Simone Malavolta, Manager of the Society’s London venue, 19 Greville Street, said: “This year we are celebrating Rabbie Burns and his works in style, with a night of bagpipes, traditional Scottish traditions and indulgent meals, all accompanied by six of our exceptional Society whiskies.

“Last year we held our Burns Night at Greville Street and sold out almost instantly, so this year we needed a bit more space! The Crypt of St Etheldreda’s is the perfect venue for this celebration of such an important part of Scotland’s history; with its dramatic stone arches and moody lighting guests will feel transported to another era entirely.”