Penderyn Distillery launches its first 25-year-old single malt

Penderyn Distillery has unveiled its first 25-year-old Welsh single malt, completing what it described as a new chapter for the nation’s whisky industry.

The launch took place on St David’s Day, as the distiller introduced a 12, 21, and 25-year age-statement range for the first time in its history.

The centrepiece, Penderyn 25-Year-Old Barrel No. 1, has been drawn from one of the earliest casks laid down when the business was founded in 2000.

The release represented the first time Wales’ modern whisky revival had produced a fully matured 25-year expression.

Penderyn 25-Year-Old – Sherry Butt

Penderyn stated the bottling had been limited to a small global allocation aimed at collectors and connoisseurs.

The distillery said the launch completed the story of Welsh whisky’s revival after the category disappeared in 1898 and lay dormant for more than a century.

Penderyn’s single malt journey

Founded in 2000 as The Welsh Whisky Company, Penderyn released its first single malt on St David’s Day 2004 in the presence of King Charles III, then Prince of Wales.

Known for its patented Faraday stills, which produce a light, fruity spirit, and for its signature Madeira-finish single malt, the company operates three distilleries across Wales and positions itself as a premium export brand representing modern Welsh craft.

Since then, the brand has collected more than 140 international awards and exported to over 50 countries.

According to Nielsen data cited by the company, Penderyn ranked among the top 10 most recognised whisky brands in UK retail and was described as the fastest-expanding “World Whisky”.

“This is what we’ve all been waiting for,” said chief executive Stephen Davies, describing the new release.

“Wales has watched Penderyn grow from a brave idea into a global success story. Now, for the first time, we can show the world what long-matured Welsh whisky truly looks and tastes like.”

Barrel No. 1

Penderyn described Barrel No. 1, Cask Ref. 1/2000, as layered with “figs, vanilla cream, soft toffee and warming spiced oak” over its fruit-forward house style.

The company said early market interest suggested the bottle would follow previous limited editions that had delivered strong auction performances and significant upside on original retail prices.

It highlighted its Icons of Wales series as evidence of collectability, citing releases that had achieved hammer prices in the thousands of pounds, with some bottles commanding around £3,000.

From what it described as “the quiet hills of the Brecon Beacons to the global auction rooms of London, Hong Kong and New York”, Penderyn said it had taken Welsh whisky from non-existence to global relevance within a generation.