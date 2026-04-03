Responder can give promising Yuen a Fast second success

Nichola Yuen rode a winner on only her second ever ride in Hong Kong

EXCITING 25-year-old apprentice jockey Nichola Yuen certainly made a splash with both media and racing enthusiasts at Sha Tin in midweek with a well-executed winning ride aboard Pi Legend on only her second career ride in the city.

While all the plaudits were well-founded, it will get more difficult from now on, especially with her weighing room colleagues being renowned for taking no prisoners during the action.

She does, however, have a major advantage over her rivals with her 10-pound claiming allowance, which is worth its weight in gold in Hong Kong, where winning distances are normally no more than the width of a cigarette paper.

She can use her claim to good effect when she climbs aboard the Douglas Whyte-trained FAST RESPONDER in the five-furlong Bluff Handicap (8.00am).

Normally most winners racing over the minimum trip are declared after photo finishes, and the ultra-consistent Fast Responder, who has gone close numerous times this season, will be in his element with 10 pounds off in the saddle.

Highly progressive galloper Winning Ovation seeks to keep his winning sequence intact when returning for the third time in just under four weeks in the seven-furlong Barker Handicap (10.20pm).

The son of Cotai Glory got the better of rival Six Pack after a bumping match at the furlong marker just over a fortnight ago but is now saddled with an eight-pound penalty which makes life tougher.

Lurking at the bottom of the handicap is the Zac Purton-ridden AKASHVANI, who returns after a break following two below-par efforts in the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

Read more There’s No Other Choice than to back Fownes runner

Having produced an impressive course and distance win back in January, he has the beating of Winning Ovation on a form-line through the runner-up Super Express. His chance looks obvious, especially with the champion jockey riding at his minimum weight.

The fact trainer Caspar Fownes quickly puts the saddle back on FAMILY JEWEL, after the five-year-old finished fourth over a mile a week ago, is a pointer to his chances in the 10-furlong Homestead Handicap (10.55am).

In hindsight, Hugh Bowman’s ride may have just needed that run on only his second race back after a nine-month break but will now strip in prime condition, and this is a trip he has gone close to winning over in the past.

POINTERS

Fast Responder 8.00am Sha Tin

Akashvani 10.20am Sha Tin

Family Jewel 10.55am Sha Tin