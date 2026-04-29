My Wish rider Bowman given another Solid Win chance

Hugh Bowman won the FWD Champions Mile on My Wish

ALTHOUGH Zac Purton may be the centre of attention at Happy Valley, it would be unwise to rule out his close friend and rival Hugh Bowman from stealing some of the limelight.

The legendary Australian rider, and former LONGINES World’s Best Jockey, earned plenty of plaudits for his ride aboard My Wish in the FWD Champions Mile at Sha Tin last Sunday.

He now looks to build on that with seven rides at the Valley.

Noble Pursuit in the 11-furlong Daegu Handicap (12.40pm) and Beauty Viva in the Incheon Handicap over the extended mile (2.10pm) both hold strong chances.

However, it is SOLID WIN in the Jeju Handicap over the extended mile (3.50pm) who really catches the eye.

The Ricky Yiu-trained five-year-old appears, on paper, to face a stiff task carrying top weight. However, closer inspection reveals a strong case for him adding to his two course-and-distance victories.

He arrives in top form, having comfortably accounted for his rivals over the same track and trip in February.

He was then given too much to do when finishing fourth to Without Compare against stronger opposition than he faces here.

Bowman boasts a perfect two-from-two record aboard the five-year-old and opts for this son of Starspangledbanner over last-start winner Fantastic Fun.

He last partnered him to victory in January of last season.

A bonus, should the track ride soft, is that he is the only runner in the field with a win on a good-to-yielding surface. At his likely odds, he is worth each-way consideration.

POINTER

Solid Win (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley