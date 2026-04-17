Star can take a Giant Leap into winners’ enclosure

Joao Moreira rode a winner at Happy Valley on Wednesday

RACING in Hong Kong hosts a mixed-bag of action at Sha Tin on Sunday, with half-a-dozen races on turf and a handful on the all-weather surface.

Former champion trainer Frankie Lor may have been in the doldrums for the past few weeks having not had a winner since the end of March. However, with a strong raiding party of 10 gallopers on show, the stable can bounce back to form with a vengeance.

The likes of Absolute Honour in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Trophy (8.05am) over a mile and smart handicapper South Star in the Enabling Professionals to Flourish For Their Charge Handicap (10.45am) are both worth keeping a close eye on.

There is no doubting that the stable will be banking on EVERYONE’S STAR to strike in the Helping Older Adults Age Well Handicap (10.10am).

The fact Lor has gone out of his way to engage Joao Moreira to ride the five-year-old, for the first time since they delivered in good style over the course and distance in April last season, says plenty about his chances.

The likes of one-time Classic Series hope Sky Jewellery and solid performers Uranus Star and Aerovolanic all have strong claims on the form book. However, this is the time to bank on the ‘Magic Man’ to be in the right place at the right time before swooping fast and late aboard the striking grey gelding.

Earlier in the card, it is hard to oppose top-weight Armour War Eagle in the Enabling A Sustainable Future Handicap (9.10am).

The six-year-old has locked horns with distinction against the likes of all-weather specialists Blazing Wind and Aurora Patch in the past and has drawn the prime inside gate one here.

Despite numerous placing, he has only won once in 28 races in the territory and may be worth opposing with GIANT LEAP.

This speedy Ricky Yiu-trained galloper may not have been the most consistent performer this season but does get a massive boost with star 10-pound claimer Nichola Yuen taking the reins and has the bonus of an inside gate in four.

Having been placed earlier in the season on the surface from a 12-pound higher mark in the handicap, his chance looks obvious before taking Yuen’s valuable allowance into account.

POINTERS

Giant Leap 9.10am Sha Tin

Everyone’s Star 10.10am Sha Tin