Whisky Business: How to build a whisky hotel in Edinburgh

The "hidden" five-star sanctuary known as The Snug at the Glasshouse

Whisky Business: City AM’s monthly look at the world of whisky.

In the hyper-competitive landscape of Edinburgh’s five-star hospitality sector, buying 100 bottles of Scotch whisky and calling a hotel a ‘whisky hotel’ no longer cuts it.

Investors and guests alike are increasingly seeking a “sense of place” where customers can enjoy a whisky experience. Across Scotland, the whisky experience market has grown strongly since the pandemic.

While Scotch whisky sales and exports have slumped from a high of around 14m casks in 2022 to 8.7m for 2025, Scotland’s 150 operating whisky distilleries welcomed a record 2.7m visitors in 2024, with more than 60 per cent of those guests travelling from overseas and an annual spend of £84m.

As a whole, the sector has invested more than £300m into whisky tourism in the last decade.

However, some signs are starting to emerge that this headlong rush into distillery experiences isn’t paying off in the way some owners may have liked.

Diageo, the world’s largest distiller of Scotch, has recently announced it is closing one of the four visitor centres it expanded in recent years. Visitor numbers at the Clynelish distillery near Brora, Sutherland havn’t lived up to expectations, and it’s been hard to find the staff required to operate the centre, according to the drinks giant.

The company has also halted production at its Roseisle maltings and at the Teaninich distillery in Easter Ross due to falling demand for Scotch whisky.

Meanwhile, Glenmorangie, at Tain in Easter Ross and owned by French luxury goods firm LVMH, has halted production while keeping its visitor centre open, a sign that while some visitor experiences might be under pressure, others are providing producers with much-needed diversification in a tough climate.

It’s against this backdrop that The Glasshouse, owned by YTL Hotels, is trying to carve out its niche. Built within the preserved 18th-century facade of the former Lady Glenorchy Church, the property leverages the “monumental” appeal that modern builds lack.

While the external stone is historic, the commercial engine driving the hotel’s reputation is tucked away inside: a “hidden” five-star sanctuary known as The Snug.

Whisky experience

In an Edinburgh market saturated with dozens of specialist whisky venues. The Glasshouse has pivoted away from volume and scale to focus on the quality of the whisky experience. And the cornerstone of this is its whisky snug, hidden away in the centre of the hotel.

This aligns with a broader 2026 travel trend known as the “experience economy” where visitors seek out meaningful experiences rather than passive consumption (lying on a beach).

Ignacio Sans Garcia, General Manager of The Glasshouse, explains that the setting is a deliberate play on exclusivity: “The Snug’s location within a former church creates an intentionally intimate and contemplative atmosphere, enhancing the sense of exclusivity and discovery for guests”.

According to Sans Garcia, this environment shapes how the team operates. “The hidden nature of the Snug encourages visitors to slow down,” he says. “This environment shapes staff interactions, placing greater emphasis on storytelling, expert guidance, and tailored recommendations that reflect individual guest preferences”.

Industry standards suggest that a ‘decent’ Edinburgh whisky bar requires a minimum of 50 expressions, but the elite tier usually starts at 150+. The Snug comfortably exceeds this, maintaining a collection of over 200 whiskies. The curation spans a “true rainbow of flavours,” ranging from globally recognised distilleries to independent and exclusive bottlings such as the Dalmore 30 or Bunnahabhain 30. The Snug reinforces this through structured whisky flights, such as the “Beginners Tour” or regional Speyside selections, which offer a “sensory journey through Scotland without leaving the bar”.

Pei-Leeng Yeoh, Marketing Manager for YTL Hotels, views this collection as an essential part of the group’s wider brand identity, which focuses on “authenticity and a strong sense of place”.

The Glasshouse has also cultivated a collaborative relationship with distillers. The Malt of the Month programme, launched in June 2024, was designed to “work collaboratively with whisky brands to generate awareness of their products through immersive and multi-dimensional activations, rather than relying solely on traditional promotional methods such as simple pricing displays”.

Edinburgh whisky hotel

For the hotel, the whisky experience does not end in the bar. The team has extended the hotel’s identity into physical assets, including a limited-edition Glenborrodale whisky crafted with the Adelphi Collection. Meanwhile, the hotel’s 17 suites, each named after a whisky or region, offer a nightly dram in homage to their namesake.

“The Glasshouse has woven whisky into its brand DNA as a mark of distinction,” says Pei-Leeng Yeoh. The hotel has also introduced a bespoke tartan, which now defines its visual identity. YTL hopes this allows guests to engage with the hotel “beyond their stay, creating tangible connections that can be taken home and enjoyed long after their visit”.

One of the Edinburgh hotel’s most notable initiatives is its focus on the changing face of whisky drinkers. While the industry is historically male-dominated, a significant portion of market growth is now driven by premiumisation among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritise “drinking better, not more”.

Events are a key part of the hotel’s growth into this market, including the Burns Night celebration with The Dalmore, as well as other “experimental events” aimed at whisky drinkers of all levels of experience.

These have included Scotch and Sketch drawing masterclasses, collaborative events such as golf and whisky experiences, dedicated showcases for independent bottlers, a “Whisky Battle” where guests rated competing drams, and whisky quiz nights featuring multiple brands hosted by local whisky influencers.

In March, the hotel is also preparing a “Women in Whisky” celebration for International Women’s Day. Delivered in partnership with a brand and a dedicated charity, the event will feature guest speakers to “celebrate diversity, share knowledge, and highlight the growing influence of women within the sector”.

In the competitive Scottish hospitality market, the Glasshouse stands out not just as a hotel but as a brand working to introduce Scotch to newcomers and enhance the conversation around existing distilleries.