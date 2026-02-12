Four funky and flavoursome Jamaican Rums

Jamaican Rum has a distinctive style that sets it apart from other Caribbean rum styles.

As rum production on the tropical island progressed, distillers developed a unique additional process, which involved adding leftover liquid from the still, or dunder, into the next fermentation to ramp up the funky notes in the final products.

Here are some of our favourites available now at The Whisky Exchange online, or from our three London shops in Borough High Street, Covent Garden and Great Portland Street.

Four Jamaican rums

Hampden Estate HLCF 2023

Selected by Buying Director Dawn Davies and available exclusively via The Whisky Exchange, this funky Jamaican rum from Hampden has tropical fruits jumping out of the glass, sugarcane grassiness and rich-dried fruit from its time spent in sherry-casks, an experimental move for Hampden. 64.6 per cent ABV £150.

Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve

Bursting with notes of ripe banana, mango, olives and toffee crisp, this delicious spirit is a great introduction to the intense flavours to be found in Jamaican rum. Made from a blend of 100 per cent pot-still rums, it was the first premium release from the distillery since it was completely rebuilt in 2004. 45 per cent ABV £48.75

Appleton Estate 15 Year Old

Appleton is known for its rich rums with characteristic Christmas cake and butterscotch flavours. This 15 Year Old adds notes of hazelnuts, orange peel and roasted coffee beans which linger on the finish. Its name pays homage to the Black River which provides Appleton’s water-source. 43 per cent £74.95

Smith & Cross Rum

Our final Jamaican pick is an intensely flavoured, high ester navy strength rum with a history dating back to 1788. It’s perfect for rum based cocktails such as a Rum Old Fashioned or a Jamaican Daiquiri. 57 per cent ABV £45.95

Did you know there is a hidden distillery school underneath The Whisky Exchange London Bridge shop?

Get 20 per cent off bookings at The London Bridge Distillery School when you use code CityAMxTWE at checkout to book your Distillery School experience.