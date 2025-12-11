Whisky of the Year 2026: The Whisky Exchange’s top picks for 2026

The Whisky of the Year is White Peak’s Wire Works Bourbon Barrel.

The Whisky Exchange has announced its Whisky of the Year, the annual award awarded to the world’s top whiskies as chosen by the drinking public rather than a panel of critics.

The awards celebrate everything that makes whisky a drink loved the world over.

A shortlist of six bottles is subjected to a rigorous blind tasting, stripping away brand bias to ensure the winner is chosen solely on flavour.

Unlike awards that celebrate rare or unaffordable collectables, this competition focuses on accessible, high-quality whiskies (typically under £90). Bottles must be currently available, reasonably priced and high-quality for the price.

This year, the winner, White Peak’s Wire Works Bourbon Barrel, became the first English whisky to take the crown.

Winners in previous years include:

2025: New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon

2024: Loch Lomond 18 Year Old, Highland Scotch

2023: Ledaig 18 Year Old, Island Scotch

2022: Deanston 18 Year Old, Highland Scotch

2021: Port Charlotte 10 Year Old, Islay Scotch

White Peak Wire Works Bourbon Barrel

Each year, The Exchange customers assemble to select a Whisky of the Year in a blind tasting. The Wire Works Bourbon Barrel from Derbyshire distillery White Peak was the clear winner for 2026, chosen for its hint of bonfire smoke combined with vanilla cheesecake, lemon curd and a long, creamy finish. 53.4 per cent ABV £55.75.

Whisky Exchange Spirits of the Year

Elsewhere, The Exchange has also announced the winners of its Spirits of the Year Awards.

Hampden Estate 1753

The coveted Spirit of the Year award for 2026 went to Hampden Estate 1753, with its punchy pineapple and banana notes and layers of spice. £6 from every bottle sold in 2026 will be donated to relief effort charities to support Jamaica in its recovery from devastating storm Melissa. 46 per cent ABV £57.25.

The Heart Cut X Barley English Blended Malt Whisky

The final award, Producer of the Year, was presented to wife and husband duo Georgie and Fabrizio from The Heart Cut. This independent bottler produces delicious whiskies from all over the world, including this new release combining malt whiskies from four different English distilleries. 46 per cent ABV £44.95.

The Heart Cut Nc’Nean 2020

Best known for their single cask releases spotlighting the best whiskies from global distilleries, The Heart Cut champions emerging distilleries that go above and beyond, including this whisky from organic and sustainable distillery Nc’Nean that bursts with dried raspberries, rum and raisin ice cream and peach yoghurt flavours. 54 per cent ABV £59.95.

You can find out more about The Whisky Exchange ‘Of the Year’ awards here.

