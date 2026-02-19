Hirundine whisky: Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe unveil 38-year-old masterpiece

Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe

Two years ago, international rugby stars Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe, stalwarts of the Scotland national team and the British & Irish Lions, stepped into the world of premium spirits with the launch of Against the Grain (ATG) Spirits.

Against the Grain champions brands with purpose and craft at their core. The philosophy is simple: do things the right way, not the easy way.

Last year, the brand launched a Hirundine 12-Year-Old, a Single Malt from Speyside. The whisky is named after the elegant globe-trotting bird of the swallow and swift families, which semi-migrate between South Africa and the UK and are renowned for their intelligence, adaptability, and craftsmanship.

According to the company, Hirundine is more than a name; it’s a “reflection of our pursuit of excellence, our journey across borders.”

Rugby heritage

Hirundine has been developed around the founders’ nature at Against the Grain.

Standing at 6’4″ and 106 kg, Duhan van der Merwe, born in George, South Africa, is a force of nature. His journey from South Africa to Montpellier, Worcester, and finally Edinburgh Rugby mirrors the migration of the Hirundine bird.

As Scotland’s record try-scorer and the top try-scorer on the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour, Duhan represents a relentless drive for excellence that defines the brand’s identity.

Pierre Schoeman, born in Nelspruit, South Africa, brings a different but equally vital energy.

Known for his iconic mullet and infectious personality, Pierre has become a cult hero in Scottish rugby. Since joining Edinburgh in 2018, his dominant scrummaging and tireless work rate have earned him a place in the hearts of fans and a call-up to the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Supporting the founders are Nika van der Merwe and Charissa Schoeman, who provide the company’s strategic and creative backbone.

For Schoeman and van der Merwe, success is only meaningful if it is shared. The brand believes that “the best business is where everyone wins”.

This is evidenced by their commitment to the Wooden Spoon Charity, where a portion of proceeds from bottle sales helps shape the chances for tomorrow’s children. This sense of generosity is a fundamental part of the “Against the Grain” spirit, ensuring that every pour has a greater impact.

Hirundine’s unique whisky

Hirundine launched its first whisky, a 12-year-old Single Malt, a year ago, and quickly followed it with the ‘Legacy’ edition, a 15-year-old Speyside single malt described as a tapestry of continents, cultures, and time, limited to just 370 bottles.

The latest release is the most elevated expression yet: the Hirundine 38-Year-Old Speyside Single Malt. This extraordinary release is limited to just 15 individually numbered bottles.

These 15 bottles represent Hirundine’s inaugural “1st XV,” a nod to the founders’ rugby heritage and an exclusive invitation to collectors to join the brand’s inner circle. Having undergone double maturation in ex-bourbon and sherry casks, the whisky was then finished in a First Fill PX Octave. h.

The 38-Year-Old is housed in a heavy, high-clarity polished crystal decanter, crowned by a heavyweight brass stopper with a high-shine finish and engravings on both the top and sides.

The unveiling of the 38-Year-Old is just the start of what could be a landmark year for the brand.

Following the sell-out success of their earlier releases Hirundine 01 and 02 later in 2026, Hirundine will launch its core 18-year-old and 21-year-old Speyside Single Malts, further cementing its footprint in premium venues like The Kitchin, Tattu, and Edinburgh Castle.