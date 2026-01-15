Four Nordic whiskies that showcase the region’s unique flavours

Nordic whiskies from Denmark, Finland, and Norway are setting new benchmarks

Nordic whiskies have moved beyond their experimental phase, carving out a unique place on the shelf alongside the more established players such as Irish and Scotch whiskies.

Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway are now setting new benchmarks for innovation and terroir-driven production and the approach is characterised by a refusal to mimic traditional Scotch profiles.

Instead, producers leverage the local environment and materials.

Danish distillers like Stauning utilise traditional floor malting combined with local peat and heather, while Finland’s Kyrö has redefined the category through the use of 100 per cent malted rye.

In Sweden, Mackmyra continues to pioneer gravity distillation and the use of Swedish oak, which provides a more intense, spicy profile than standard American or European casks.

Here are some top picks from the Nordics available at The Whisky Exchange now.

Four Nordic whiskies

Kyro 2018 – Finland

Dreamed up in a Finnish sauna by its five founders, Kyro distillery produces spirits using 100 per cent home-grown rye in western-Finland. This deliciously rich whisky has notes of marmalade, honeycomb and peach and was bottled by independent bottler The Heart Cut. 52 per cent ABV. £55.50.

Thy Spelt Rye – Denmark

Time spent maturing in new American oak casks accentuates the spiciness and softens the floral notes in this whisky made with rye, spelt and barley all grown by Thy distillery in Denmark. 48.5 per cent ABV. £59.95.

Floki Birch Finish – Iceland

Named after the first known settler of Iceland, this whisky is crafted with local barley and pure spring water. A few months in casks made from birch wood provides flavours of pine-resin, heather, moss and cinnamon. 47 per cent ABV. £74.95.

Agitator Rok – Sweden

Rok, meaning smoke in Swedish, refers to the smoky flavours this whisky has developed from time in ex-Islay whisky and chestnut wood casks. This combines with notes of candied peel, straw and cinnamon rolls. 43 per cent ABV. £44.75.

