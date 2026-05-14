Four Tequilas and Mezcals you need to try

Here are four vibrant Tequilas and Mezcals for enthusiasts and newcomers

From bright Tequilas to smoky Mezcals and the rustic character of Raicilla, agave spirits span a wide and intriguing spectrum of flavours and styles from Mexico and beyond.

Here are four vibrant agave spirits for seasoned enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike available at the Whisky Exchange.

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Tequilas and smoky Mezcals

Noble Coyote Espadin-Capon Mezcal

Inspired by the Hispanic legend of the amorphous coyote, this expressive mezcal is made in San Luis Amatlan, Oaxaca. Crafted from agave plants with capado- a flowering stalk, the result is a floral mezcal with notes of wood, tangerine peel, lemongrass and anise with a perfumy and peppery finish. 44 per cent ABV £44.75

Ocho Plata Tequila

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Luscious, full-textured and complex, Ocho Plata is lively with citrus and fresh herbaceousness on the nose. The palate delivers notes of candied citrus peel, white pepper, freshly cut grass, Gordal olives with a touch of minerality on the finish. 40 per cent ABV £29.75

Agave Australis Rested Agave Spirit

Founder and head distiller Mark Watkins brought the Blue Weber agave plant into Australia with the aim of crafting unique agave spirits in North Queensland, Australia. This rested expression strikes a lovely balance between caramel and oak spice, with fresher agave, runny honey and mixed herbs. 40 per cent ABV £33.25

Maya Pistola Agavepura Joven

From Maya Pistola Agavepura, India’s first 100 per cent agave spirit, the Joven expression is a blend of aged and unaged agave spirits. Forward agave notes are followed by vanilla, honey and subtle hints of citrus and fresh grass resulting in a complex spirit with layered notes of herbs and a spicy finish. 38 per cent ABV £31.95