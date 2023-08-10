Property of the week: Live like a king in Marylebone

This stunning property designed by Milanese interiors studio Peregalli looks like it belongs in the Le Palais de Versailles rather than the middle of Marylebone.

The one-of-a-kind flat spans two Georgian townhouses, featuring double-height ceilings and intricate plasterwork throughout.

It has an entrance hall; reception room with three huge sash widows; formal dining room complete with a fireplace; modern kitchen; huge master bedroom suite with two sash windows; walk-in dressing room; en-suite bathroom with marble tiles and his-and-hers basins; and two guest bedrooms, both with en-suites.

All that within easy walking distance of Marble Arch, Hyde Park, Oxford Street, Baker Street and Marylebone High Street. The property also comes with access to the exclusive Manchester Square, an 18th-century garden just north of Oxford Street.

“What makes this property unique is its combination of historical elegance and modern luxury,” says Becky Fatemi, director of estate agent Rokstone. “The design by Studio Peregalli is a tribute to Georgian architecture, featuring spacious rooms, high ceilings, and ornate plasterwork, while the modern and well-equipped kitchen, en-suite bathrooms, and walk-in dressing room offer all the conveniences of modern living.

“This property would suit buyers who appreciate the beauty of historical architecture, as well as those who value modern luxury and comfort. The spacious rooms, including the impressive reception and dining areas, make it ideal for entertaining, while the en-suite bathrooms and walk-in dressing room provide ample space and comfort for everyday living.”

This kind of luxury, of course, does not come cheap, with a prohibitive price tag of just shy of £12m attached.

The outre design is a nod to what’s emerging as a serious trend for the 2020s, foregoing the minimalism of the 2010s in favour of a more bombastic maximalism. This is evidenced in everything from the gilt picture frames to the renaissance artworks and that sumptuous cornicing.

Combine this with the parquet flooring, marble fittings, crystal chandeliers and velvet furniture, and you’re left in no doubt this is an opulent abode. And while we at City A.M. were all in favour of the repurposed Victoriana and flea-market chic of the last decade, we can’t help but look forward to something a little more spectacular. After all, who doesn’t want to feel like a king or queen when they roll out of bed?

