Top three luxury homes to hope Santa brings you for Christmas

A large modern kitchen and dining area is the centrepiece of this Grade II-listed apartment in Devonshire Place that dates back to circa 1790

With Christmas approaching many will be hoping Santa Claus will bring a brand new home!

City A.M has taken a look at the top three luxury properties on the market in London, in case you need to make some last-minute changes to your festive wish list. All sales are being handled by Beauchamp Estates.

Coming in hot at number one, we have a gorgeous five-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse in the heart of Marylebone.

This Georgian home is just a five-minute walk from Regent Street, making it the perfect home for any shopaholic. Alternatively if you need an escape from the hustle and bustle of London life, Hyde Park is also just a stone’s throw away from this idyllic property.

On the market for £19.75m, buyers will be treated with a standalone bathtub and beautiful interior design by renowned interior designer Hubert Zandberg Hubert.

If you dream of having a heated swimming pool in your apartment complex, then this may be the perfect place for you.

Located on the 11th-floor, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment benefits from views over London in addition to access to the residents-only swimming pool.

The leafy surroundings of north-west London will appeal to anyone who craves a bit of nature. However, the location also boasts unparalleled access to the West End if you are keen to soak up the atmosphere of the capital.

This sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment is the perfect palace for any keen cooks – boasting a large modern kitchen and dining space. The Grade II-listed freehold property dates back to circa 1790 and has been renovated throughout.

Beauchamp Estates, which is handling the sale of the flat, said that the property is on the east side of Devonshire Place which is a wide open tree-lined street.

The residence is also situated five minutes from Regent’s Park and a three-minute walk from Marylebone High Street.

“It is also within easy walking distance of the wonderful cultural, recreational and entertainment amenities of London’s West End,” they added.