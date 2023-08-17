Moorgate blaze tackled by 40 firefighters and six engines

Forty firefighters and six fire engines battled a blaze this morning at a disused office building on Moorfields in Moorgate.

Thick black smoke was seen throughout the area and 1,200 people from neighbouring office blocks were evacuated. No casualties were reported.

The fire, near Moorgate’s CityPoint building, was reported at 11.22 and was under control by 12.48. The London Fire Brigade said the fire started in a 10th floor plant room, which was completely destroyed, in the disused block.

The cause of the fire is unknown and a spokesperson told City A.M. an investigation is underway.

The LFB received more than 40 calls reporting the incident and crews from Whitechapel, Euston, Poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Workers in the area reported intense smoke and many posted videos after being evacuated. Some farther from the incident received advice not to evacuate, with building managers liasing with the fire brigade.

It is understood building work was taking place in the 11 storey tower block.

A fire near Liverpool Street in June required four fire engines and around 25 firefighters as they tackled a fire at an office building on Fenchurch Street.

The fire broke out in the seventh floor cloakroom and is believed to have been caused by the failure of a lithium battery power bank. The LFB issued a warning that batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged.

A spokesperson said: “Try to ensure batteries are not getting knocked around while in use or while being carried as spares as this can increase the chance of damage to cells.”