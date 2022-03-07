London firefighters battle major blaze in the City as Aldgate tower block fire leads to road closures

A major fire is currently raging near Aldgate East station as dozens of firefighters are battling a huge blaze.

Social media images have shown smoke across the City of London after a fire appears to have broken out on one of the floors of the Crawford Building on Whitechapel High St.

Crawford Building Whitechapel.. pic.twitter.com/4FHeIeMB9e — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) March 7, 2022

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that 25 engines and around 125 firefighters were called to the building, which is used for flats and offices.

Firefighters were tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a 21-storey building, with 999 officers taking more than 50 calls.

Everyone has been evacuated from the building now, Network Homes confirmed.

The LFB said it was called at 15.53 and the cause of the fire is not known at this stage. The brigade said it sent one of its 64 metre ladders to the scene.

In an update on Twitter on Monday evening, the LFB said it was still tackling the blaze.

We continue to tackle the fire on #Whitechapel High Street. We used one of our 64 metre ladders (tallest in Europe) to get water onto the building from the outside. Please still avoid the area https://t.co/wyMmpNeYbp pic.twitter.com/74RqtP4Y55 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2022

Manic Monday.. huge fire above Aldgate East station in London pic.twitter.com/a035zhNtjm — Kimmi Bish (@Kimmibasil) March 7, 2022

The Whitechapel Road / Aldgate East intersection has been closed, with disruption for traffic.

**WARNING** Due to a fire we have had to close Whitechapel Road / Aldgate East intersection, causing major disruption to local traffic and bus routes. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OXc7ZSaHrx — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) March 7, 2022

Onlookers said they could see pieces of the building falling into the street with the public advised to avoid the area this evening.

One person nearby reported glass falling from the building and “smashing on the ground” by the entrance to the Tube station.

Fire breaks out in the office/residential building opposite ours. Glass falling off & smashing on the ground by the Tube station entrance.



We got evacuated, hope everyone got out safe 🙏🏻 – Aldgate East pic.twitter.com/oJ8ESUHLKN — Meta Kris 🪐 (@Meta_Kris) March 7, 2022

According to social media reports, the residents of the building had been raising the fire safety issues with the building for years.

A spokesperson for Network Homes said: “As soon as we became aware of the situation we sent a team to the building to provide support to residents, and they remained on site into the evening.

“Network Homes is a leaseholder of 75 flats across floors 7-11 of this building. Overall responsibility for the building lies with the freeholder, and we actively engage with their managing agent on fire safety measures.”

Commercial street fire near Aldgate East station, Aldgate East station probably will close. This was about 4:00. Avoid travelling around these bits #london #fire #aldgateeast #bbc pic.twitter.com/VvP8KObto0 — Alexander Best (@AlexCantRead) March 7, 2022

More to follow…