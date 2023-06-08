Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker announces West End debut in Plaza Suite

Plaza Suite By Neil Simon Directed By John Benjamin Hickey Sarah Jessica Parker Mathew Broderick

One of New York’s most famous and iconic couples, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, have announced they will tread the boards together in London.

They will bring over to the West End a Tony Award-winning adaptation of the play Plaza Suite, the Neil Simon comedy that played on Broadway last year.

The husband and wife duo will play three different couples in one hotel room.

Press material reads: “Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom.”

Tickets go on sale in September 2023 and the run at the Savoy Theatre on the Strand will run from 15 January 31 March 2024.

In New York, Plaza Suite became the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history during its 19-week run last year.

Jessica Parker and Broderick are in exceptionally good hands. Plaza Suite will be directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey, and the creative team includes two-time Tony Award-winner John Lee Beatty on set design, Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood on costume design, and five time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Brian MacDevitt on lighting design.

The playwright Neil Simon, 1927-2018, also wrote Lost in Yonkers, The Sunshine Boys and The Odd Couple for the stage. His films include Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple, The Out-of-Towners and Plaza Suite.

It comes following news that Jessica Parker will star alongside her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall in a forthcoming episode from the second season of spin-off show, And Just Like That. But Cattrall will just appear solo in scenes, and never alongside the other women.

You can sign up to hear about pre-sale tickets first at plazasuiteuk.com