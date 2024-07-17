Seoul Bird chef Judy Joo shares her favourite places to eat in London

Chef, author and founder of Seoul Bird and Jinjuu restaurants Judy Joo shares her favourite spots to eat at in London.

Jamavar Mayfair is not short of Indian restaurants, but I love Jamavar for its opulence, discreet yet on-point service, and authentic food. I usually order their famed halibut mangalore meen curry and the old Delhi butter chicken. Don’t forget to rip off a steaming hot puffy piece of naan bread to mop up the truly soul-satisfying sauces. Every detail is attended to at this decadent venue, under the discerning eye of owner Samyukta Nair, who I totally girl crush on— a talented rising star in the London restaurant scene.

Kima I keep returning to this intimate Greek hideaway offering a truly exceptional fin-to-gill menu. The entrance showcases an alluring raw bar displaying today’s catch, where you’ll pick from oysters, scallops, and your main course fish. I chose a stunning red snapper, which was whisked away and prepared 3 ways— a delicate lemony fish soup, an elegant carpaccio drizzled with grassy olive oil and sprinkled with lemon zest, fresh thyme leaves, and served with flavorful orzo. Oh, and it is already becoming a chef’s mecca— last time, I perched next to Nigella Lawson and Chef Big Has was dining in the corner.

Apricity I have long been a mega fan of Chef Chantelle Nicholson and her vibrant eco-conscious cooking. The genius simplicity of her menu at Apricity feels and tastes like a bowl of love. She has meticulously sourced the best local and seasonal suppliers to curate a meal that has you swooning. Vegetables are the star here, boasting fresh flavor and adept preparation designed to coax out all of the natural sweetness. Go often as Chantelle changes her courses regularly… I’m still dreaming of her kale salad with hemp tahini… perfection.

Junsei I am an aficionado of Japanese food and the best spot for authentic yakitori in London is Junsei. Literally translating to “grilled bird”, I fell in love with these smoky chargrilled chicken skewers ages ago while eating my way through Tokyo. Do try the tsukune (chicken meatballs) that you dip in a umami-filled silky egg yolk sauce, or the completely addictive chicken skin chips dusted in sansho salt. The word is out though on this gem nestled on a sleepy stretch in Marylebone— it’s full of Japanese businessmen and discerning Asian clientele who are in the know, like me!

The Quality Chop House When I feel like eating meat, this charming traditional venue hits the spot. Focusing on seasonality, the menu reads like a love letter to British produce. The homegrown steaks though steal the show, dry-aged with serious funk and flavour— I’d say it’s the best steak in town. I love the assortment of cosy side dishes and starters too— all quintessentially British. The spuds are legendary- “confit potatoes” cooked in duck fat until golden and bronze.

