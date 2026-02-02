UK rental giants swap petrol for EVs as sales reach record highs

Electric vehicles typically have lower maintenance costs

Electric and hybrid cars are quickly becoming the default choice for British drivers, bolstered by soaring EV sales and rental firms swapping out petrol and diesel models for low-emission vehicles.

Strong growth in electric vehicle sales globally and domestically is feeding straight into hire fleets.

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, for instance, reported overseas deliveries up more than 43 per cent in January, reflecting robust demand even as some markets.

Meanwhile, hybrid sales remain elevated in the UK as motorists seek transitional technologies ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars.

The combined surge in hybrid and EV uptake is reshaping the self-drive hire market.

Once dominated by fossil-fuel vehicles, UK rental fleets are increasingly stocked with electric and low-emission models in response to rising fuel prices and a shift in renter behaviour.

This is especially true amongst younger drivers and city travellers keen to test electric motoring without long-term commitment.

James McNally, managing director of Self Drive Vehicle Hire, said: “More customers are choosing electric or hybrid rentals because they make sense for short breaks, city travel and business trips – quieter to run, and exempt from many emissions charges.

“For many, renting an EV or hybrid is their first real experience with the technology.”

Read more Electric vehicle sales set to experience slowest growth since the pandemic

EV supply and policy accelerate fleet change

The boom in low- or no-emission vehicle sales is also influencing fleet purchasing decisions and manufacturing incentives.

In the UK, the government’s zero-emission vehicle mandate requires a rising share of new car sales to be hybrid or EV each year.

Manufacturers that miss their targets face fines or must buy credits from rival brands that exceed quotas, a system that has benefited brands with strong EV sales like Tesla, Polestar, MG and BYD.

That dynamic has increased the availability if electric models on the market and given rental firms more choice when renewing fleets.

Sales data shows that both EV and hybrid registrations have surged as consumers and businesses prepare for stricter emissions rules.

Hybrid models, in particular, have played a key transitional role for buyers reluctant to go fully electric, helping drive overall low-emission market share higher.

Improve charging infrastructure, from motorway networks to urban charge points, has also reduced the ‘range anxiety’ that once deterred some renters, while low running costs and exemptions from congestion and clean air zone charges make electric and hybrid rentals financially appealing.

For rental firms, the shift offers operational advantages too.

Electric vehicles typically have lower maintenance costs than petrol or diesel cars and help firms meet sustainable goals and regulatory expectations.