Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

New AXA – Global Healthcare report highlights alarming decline in mental health of global workforce

In the wake of the Great Resignation, the global workforce faces a new challenge: the Great Escape. According to a new report by AXA – Global Healthcare, four in five (81%) non-native employees are contemplating at least one exit strategy from their current roles due to mental health struggles. This alarming statistic underscores a significant issue — mental health challenges are driving a substantial portion of the global workforce to consider leaving their jobs.

The report, titled A Global State of Mind, highlights the severe mental health difficulties faced by non-native workers, with 80% reporting at least one mental health symptom due to their job, and nearly half (49%) experiencing burnout, calling for employers worldwide to reassess their support systems for their diverse, international teams.”

The numbers are stark: one third (33%) of non-natives are considering quitting or changing jobs to address their mental health concerns, compared to just over one in five (21%) native employees. Additionally, more than two in five (45%) non-native workers are exploring upskilling options to facilitate this move. These trends suggest a widespread feeling of being under-supported by employers.

More than a quarter (29%) of non-native staff express dissatisfaction with their company’s psychological support services and are 16% more likely than their native peers to have a negative experience following a mental health issue. This dissatisfaction manifests in reluctance to seek help, with almost half (48%) of non-native personnel feeling uncomfortable discussing mental health concerns with their managers.

Non-native employees in non-managerial roles are 21% more likely than their native peers to believe that better mental health support training for managers would aid their wellbeing. However, our findings indicate that managers themselves are struggling with high rates of burnout, making them less capable of providing necessary support.

Nearly two thirds (58%) of non-native managers are experiencing burnout, compared to 52% of their native peers. Over one third (38%) have taken sick leave at least one in the last year as a result. Non-native managers are 23% more likely than native managers to have taken sick leave at least once in the past year and more than twice as likely to do so than their non-native peers in non-managerial roles.

Xavier Lestrade, CEO of AXA – Global Healthcare comments on the results “Our 2024 Global Mind Health Report underscores the urgent need for enhanced investment in mental health support, particularly in training middle management in mindful leadership. Managers are pivotal in shaping company culture and ensuring a mentally safe working environment. Yet, they often find themselves as the ‘squeezed middle’ between meeting people management responsibilities and operational priorities.

Arming managers with the skills they need to offer mental health support to their colleagues, as well as the resources to manage their own wellbeing, is crucial. This investment will help ensure that this essential segment of the workforce remains resilient, inclusive, and compassionate in the face of mental health challenges”.

The financial implications of not addressing these issues are significant. The loss of skilled, experienced non-native employees can lead to increased recruitment costs, loss of institutional knowledge, and decreased productivity. Businesses must recognise that supporting the mental health of their employees is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic one.

Samantha O’Donovan, Chief People Office at AXA Global Healthcare comments: “Businesses and leadership teams have a duty to support and develop their people better. This support includes providing comprehensive mental health services, fostering an open dialogue about mental health, and ensuring that managers are equipped to handle these conversations effectively. Non-native employees, particularly those in managerial positions, face unique challenges that can exacerbate mental health issues. They often deal with additional stressors, such as cultural adaptation and separation from family support systems, which can compound the pressures of their roles. By investing in mental health support and training, companies can help mitigate these challenges. This includes offering regular mental health training for managers, creating a supportive work environment that encourages open discussions about mental health, and providing resources such as employee assistance programs and access to mental health professionals.

The findings of 2024 Global Mind Health Report is a call to action for employers to prioritise mental health support, particularly for their non-native employees. Doing so will not only improve employee wellbeing but also enhance organisational resilience and performance.”

To read the full findings of the 2024 Global Mind Health Report, please visit AXA – Global Healthcare Mind Health Reports.