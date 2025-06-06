AI and digitally-enabled healthcare could be revolutionary – but what about the fine print?

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: Tony Blair speaks onstage during the “Government & AI” panel discussion on day one of SXSW London 2025 at the Truman Brewery on June 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images for SXSW London)

AI and digital technology hold transformative potential for healthcare, but to fully realise their benefits, we must address public concerns around trust, misinformation, and regulation while ensuring the human element of care remains central, says Heather Smith

As Sir Tony Blair said this week, there is enormous potential for digital and AI technology to reshape the healthcare landscape and to benefit the health of society. Faster access to information and care is not only better for our health but with the NHS and the economy facing increasing pressures, the cost and efficiency savings offered by AI and digital healthcare can offer transformative benefits too.

However, in a rapidly evolving landscape for healthcare, we should be mindful not to lose sight of the nuances of harnessing technology at scale. There is a very human dimension to consider which must focus on trust and credibility.

A snapshot

There is undoubtedly a real appetite among the British public to better understand their own health and how they access the care they need. For many, this means turning to online health tools and social media for self-diagnosis to find answers more quickly.

Our recent report, ‘From Search to Solution: The prognosis for self-diagnosis in the UK’ found that self-diagnosis with the use of digital tools is prevalent in the UK across all demographics and regions. Nearly half of respondents (48 per cent) have self-diagnosed at least once in the last year for conditions ranging from hay fever and sunburn to colds and flu.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) have self-diagnosed a mental health condition, including depression, anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and eating disorders with the rates of mental-health self-diagnosis most acute among young people. 52 per cent of those aged 16-24 who have self-diagnosed did so for a mental health condition. In fact, more than twice as many people used social media as a source of information for diagnosing a mental health condition (54 per cent) than for a physical condition (20 per cent).

This is a clear indication of how patients are already embracing digital tools and technology to answer their personal health queries and concerns.

Read more How quantum computing could save the NHS

Risk and regulation

Technological change, however, comes with potential downsides and risks that need to be managed. A study last year found that over half the UK public and nearly two thirds of NHS staff believe AI will make the relationship between patients and healthcare staff feel more distant.

There are also concerns over the trust that can be placed in the health information accessed online, highlighted by a recent investigation showing that more than half of trending videos offering mental health advice on Tiktok contain misinformation.

30 per cent of respondents turn to social media platforms to self-diagnose and this is particularly prevalent among younger individuals, which is alarming given the concerns about the accuracy of the information they encounter.

In our report, more than three quarters (78 per cent) of those surveyed said more regulation is required in this area, including verified accounts for medical professionals on social media and stricter guidelines for online health content.

This demonstrates the value of the human elements of care, which we must not lose amidst the AI revolution. Patients might be increasingly turning to AI and digital tools for answers, but they see it as a first step, rather than a destination, in their healthcare journey.

Tony Blair is absolutely right that AI and digital health could be the future of healthcare. To leverage these opportunities to their full potential, however, will require us to engage with the concerns of the public and healthcare professionals alike.

We must provide awareness and education, and ensure the right frameworks are in place to give the public confidence so we can harness AI and digital healthcare in a way that instils trust.

Heather Smith is CEO of AXA Health