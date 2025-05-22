Government slammed over digital safety, as MPs demand tougher screen time controls

The UK government has come under fire from education leaders and MPs after issuing what has been branded a “disappointing” and “lacking urgency” response to calls for tighter regulation around children’s screen time and digital safety.

The Education Select Committee has condemned ministers for downplaying recommendations from its May 2024 report on screen time, which urged stronger national guidance, age restrictions, and more coordinated policy making on tech’s growing influence in children’s lives.

Despite a deluge of evidence from researchers, school leaders, and mental health experts, the government chose not to implement statutory rules or major regulatory shifts – a decision widely considered to be out of touch with both businesses and the public.

Weak and out of touch?

“The sheer weight of evidence heard… was damning”, said Helen Hayes MP, chair of the education committee. “Yet, the government’s response lacks the urgency and ambition the moment demands”.

At the heart of the row is the government’s position that there is insufficient causal evidence linking screen time to mental health harms – despite growing correlatory data and international action on digital safety.

The committee has recommended raising the UK’s “digital age of consent” – currently set at 13 – to align with more cautious international standards.

It also called for statutory guidance on smartphone use in schools, better support for early-years parental engagement, and comprehensive, cross-departmental advice on children’s digital well-being.

Instead, the government said it would “consider” consultations and reiterated previous positions that most schools already have mobile phone policies in place.

MPs countered that without legal backing, school leaders remain vulnerable to parental disputes.

“The argument that most schools already ban phones misses the point”, Hayes added. “Staff would have a backstop if the law was on their side”.

Why this matters for UK tech

The muted response lands at a critical juncture for the UK’s tech and digital policy ecosystem.

As AI, immersive content, and mobile platforms continue to dominate growth strategies – from edtech to social media and gaming – regulatory clarity is increasingly seen as essential for responsible innovation.

Businesses are facing a multitude of responsibilities, with the full force of the Online Safety Act, the UK’s flagship digital regulation, not due to take effect until July this year.

The act will compel tech platforms to deploy more than 40 child protection measures, from algorithm changes and faster moderation to age verification and accountability mandates.

Non-compliance could lead to fines of up to £18m, or 10 per cent of global revenues.

But critics, including leading charities and tech analysts, argue that without broader ecosystem buy-in, such efforts may be undermined.

Ben Barringer, global tech analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “While regulation like the online safety act is a step forward, the real challenge is joined up thinking. Businesses and policymakers need aligned frameworks to protect users without stifling innovation – especially with AI now reshaping the risk landscape”.

Policy and economic implications

The UK’s digital economy, whilst worth over £150bn in GVA and supporting over 1.7m jobs, is under growing pressure.

Ofcom data has shown that children aged 8-17 spend up to five hours online daily, with most teens regularly exposed to unregulated content on platforms like TikTok or YouTube.

The Children’s Commissioner has flagged “prolific” exposure to harmful material.

Meanwhile, nearly one in five kids can bypass parental controls altogether.

With this in mind, industry leaders and policymakers are increasingly calling for not just tech safeguards, but a broader digital responsibility framework.

TechUK and the NSPCC have advocated for co-designed tools between platforms and regulators, while safety charities say the government’s refusal to offer clear parental guidance represents a missed opportunity.

As Hayes puts it, “this is a defining issue of our time. Delay will only deepen the harm – to children, to education, and to the trust we place in our digital future”.