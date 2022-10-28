Things to do in London this weekend

Last chance for London Literary Festival

Talks and events largely with a climate focus are taking place at the Southbank Centre this weekend. It’s your last chance to attend, as the annual festival wraps up this Sunday. £ Various venues, until 30 October

Comic Con Returns

Michael Sheen, Tom Sturridge and Andy Serkis are a few of the cult celebrities meeting fans at the nerdy but brilliant Comic Con convention this weekend. There’s also live performances, retro arcades and talks. ExCel Centre, 28-30 October

Halloween partying

The Piano Works bar in Farringdon has Halloween-themed events on this weekend

Pop fans can head to the Murder on the Dancefloor night at the 02 Academy in Islington this Saturday; there’s a Halloween Ball at Alexandra Palace; and in the City, there’s live music and dancing at Sky Garden tonight. Various venues

Halloween culture

The Round Chapel in Hackney hosts a double bill of Gothic operas this weekend, both with supernatural themes, and the Natural History Museum is open late on Monday night for an adults-only evening of “fantastic frights and eerie entertainment”.

Here are other spooky things to do in London this weekend.

East Asia Film Festival

New and restored films from Japan, Taiwan and China will be screened at the Cinema Museum, Selfridges Cinema and The Chiswick Cinema this weekend as the film festival returns.

Japan Week Festival

Film screenings and origami workshops are taking place across the capital this weekend to celebrate Japanese culture. Pop up experiences at a range of venues across London. Barbican Centre, 23-28 August