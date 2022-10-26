Halloween in London: the best spooky things to do

Halloween is this coming Monday which means London’s bars and restaurants have all manner of spooky Halloween events to celebrate.

Whether you’re looking to go pumpkin carving, partying with themed cocktails, or just for some decent food, here are the best Halloween events in London this weekend.

Pumpkins in Covent Garden

It’s not quite the wholesome pumpkin patch photo for Instagram where you’re in a field surrounded by pumpkins, but it’s close. Covent Garden has a pop-up pumpkin market running

from the 29th through to Monday night, 31 October, so find some online inspiration, pop down and get an orange fella, then get carving.

Spooky pints

The Piano Works bar in Farringdon

There’s seemingly a beer festival for everything, including Halloween. Spooky pints will be poured in the Grade-II listed Royal Victoria Patriotic Building on Wandsworth Common where a whole beer festival has (somehow) taken the macabre holiday as inspiration.

Fright night

Adventure Cinema is hosting a screening of iconic Halloween classic Hocus Pocus this Sunday 30 October at Osterley Park and House in west London. Street food will be available while you watch, but wrap up warm as it’s outdoors and it’s nearly November. You can bring your own food and drink too.

Frightful cocktail tasting

Kings Cross’ Keystone Crescent Members Club is welcoming non-members to try six different Halloween-inspired cocktails made especially for the event.

Shocks with a view

Sushisamba on the 38th and 39th floor of the Heron Tower is hosting its own spooktacular Halloween events this weekend. On Friday and Saturday 28 and 29 October the Twisted Carnival Weekender will see contortionists and other live performances entertain guests as they sip cocktails. Entrance is free, or call for table reservations.

Music and spooky vibes

The Piano Works bars in Farringdon and the West End have created some macabre cocktails you can sip while listening to live music. The Sanderson Sisters Punch is with spiced rum and crème de abricot and the Pumpkin Spicetini has pumpkin puree, cinnamon, maple syrup and apple cider, with whisky.

Snot at Leadenhall Market

Jars of snot and cubes of earwax are on sale at Leadenhall Market in the City until 11 November, the market they used in Harry Potter. Let’s face it, out of all London markets Leadenhall is probably the creepiest looking, so get down to the Hoxton Street Monster Supplies pop up for some equally creepy supplies.

Halloween brunches

A range of brunch Halloween events are lined up this weekend with the aim of scaring the living daylights out of you, because of course they are. There’s a spookily-themed bottomless brunch at Hijingo in Shoreditch, one at The Prince in West Brompton and a drag brunch at the Jerusalem Bar & Kitchen in Fitzrovia.