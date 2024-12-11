Top kitchen essentials from steam generator irons to air fryers

We’ve rounded up some of the best kitchen and home essentials that combine style, functionality, and efficiency. From powerful steam generator irons to versatile air fryers, sleek coffee machines, and innovative multi-functional gadgets, these top picks are designed to simplify your daily routine. Whether you’re tackling a pile of laundry, whipping up gourmet meals, or brewing barista-quality coffee at home, there’s something here to suit every need. Dive in to explore these standout appliances and discover how they can elevate your home and lifestyle.

What is the difference between a steam iron and a steam generator iron?

A steam iron is compact and ideal for light ironing, while a steam generator iron has a separate water tank, producing more steam for faster, deeper crease removal. The generator iron is better for heavy-duty ironing or larger households.

How do I choose the best steam generator iron for my home?

Consider steam output, water tank size, and ease of use. Look for features like rapid heat-up, anti-calc systems, and a lightweight design for comfort. Match the iron’s power and capacity to your household’s ironing needs.

What features should I look for in a powerful steam generator iron?

Key features include high steam output (g/min), adjustable temperature settings, and a large water tank. Additional bonuses are anti-scale technology, fast heat-up, and continuous steam for efficient ironing sessions.

Are steam generator irons worth the investment?

Steam generator irons are worth it for those with heavy ironing loads. They save time, offer professional results, and make ironing effortless, especially for large families or fabrics like linen and denim.

Philips PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

The Philips PerfectCare 6000 Series PSG6064/86 sets the standard for 2024 steam generator irons. With 2400 Watts of power, it delivers swift and efficient results, cutting down your ironing time. Its lightweight build and 1.6-metre hose provide excellent manoeuvrability, while the rapid heat-up feature ensures you’re ready to start in seconds. The powerful steam output smooths out even stubborn creases effortlessly. While it can be slightly noisy, its exceptional performance more than makes up for this. • £270 – BUY IT HERE

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer – Black

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK Air Fryer offers ultimate versatility in a stylish black finish. Featuring dual-zone cooking, it lets you prepare two dishes simultaneously, saving time and effort in the kitchen. Compact yet functional, its dimensions (H 39.7 x W 37.0 x D 31.5 cm) mean it fits seamlessly into most kitchen setups. Whether frying, baking, or reheating, this air fryer makes everyday cooking simpler and more efficient. • £149 – BUY IT HERE

Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine

For coffee lovers with a flair for design, the Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine is a perfect match. Its bold red finish and compact dimensions make it an eye-catching addition to any kitchen. Fully automatic and easy to use, it features a steam spout and hot water function for crafting café-quality drinks at home. Whether you prefer a strong espresso or a creamy latte, this machine delivers it with style. • £299 – BUY IT HERE

Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press

Simplify your kitchen with the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press. This multifunctional appliance combines toasting, grilling, and sandwich-making into one sleek device. Compact yet robust (H 21.1 x W 40.6 x D 14.5 cm), it includes a baking tray and panini press accessories for added convenience. An automatic power-off feature ensures safe operation, making it a versatile and reliable addition to your kitchen. • £128 – BUY IT HERE

Ninja BN800UK Food Processor with 4 Accessories

The Ninja BN800UK Food Processor is a powerhouse for home cooks, offering a generous 2.1-litre capacity and four handy accessories. Ideal for preparing soups, sauces, and dips, it simplifies your culinary tasks with precision. While dough-making can occasionally be tricky, the suction feet provide excellent stability during use. With its durable design and reliable performance, it’s an excellent choice for anyone seeking efficiency in the kitchen. • £199 – BUY IT HERE

Tefal Loft Kettle – Black

The Tefal Loft KO250840 Kettle is where timeless style meets modern convenience. Finished in sleek black, it complements any kitchen aesthetic while delivering quick boiling for your favourite hot drinks. At just 22.4 cm tall, it’s compact enough for smaller spaces without compromising on functionality. A reliable choice for busy mornings or relaxed afternoons. • £54 – BUY IT HERE

