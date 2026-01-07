Inside the ‘best ski resort in the world’ in the Swiss Alps

Arosa: Switzerland's ski resort lays claim to being in the best in the world

Last year, travel booking site Omio crowned Arosa-Lenzerheide in Switzerland as the best ski resort in the world. Beating 6,000 other winter sports destinations, including big name competitors like Courchevel and St Moritz, Arosa-Lenzerheide scored an impressive 91.73 (out of 100). Omio considered everything from the number of lifts and lengths of slopes, to the cost of ski passes and availability of ski schools in calculating the scores. But would you take a data-driven approach to choosing where to go for your winter vacation? Sophie Ibbotson flew to Arosa-Lenzerheide for a long weekend to see how the numbers translate into experience.

What to do at the ski resort named world’s best

If you are travelling to Arosa-Lenzerheide in winter, the likelihood is because you want to ski or snowboard. Well, you’re in luck. The two resorts anchor a ski area with a whopping 225 km of slopes, most of which are blue and red and so accessible to all levels of skiers. The 113 marked pistes are numerous and sufficiently spread out that I had no difficulty finding uncrowded runs. Frequently, it was just me, the powder, and the big open sky overhead.

To guarantee no one beats you to the top of the mountain, you can book an Arosa Early Bird ticket for the Arosa-Weisshorn cable car. The departure time is dictated by daybreak, but it usually gives you at least two hours of peaceful exploration before the main lifts start running. It’s a particularly good option if you like to snowshoe without risking being taken out by a beginner snowboarder. And once you have watched the sun rise over the Alps — memorable in any weather —- you can treat yourself to coffee and freshly baked croissants at Arosa’s highest cafe, a superb way to start the day.

One of the categories in which Arosa-Lenzerheide scored particularly high is in its family offering. There are nine dedicated children’s ski areas across the resort, but also multiple opportunities for skating, ice skating, and tobogganing, which will keep those who are still wobbly on their skis entertained.

For a less frenetic way to enjoy the mountains and learn about the alpine ecosystem, I recommend visiting the Arosa Bear Sanctuary, a joint project with the global wildlife charity Four Paws. Visitors watch from a viewing platform; the bears are in their natural habitat and completely unbothered by spectators. Their keepers do a good job of explaining the bears’ behaviour, personal tastes, and the challenges that the European brown bear (the only bear species native to Switzerland) faces due to climate change and human encroachment across the Alps.

When to go

The ski season in the ski resort of Arosa-Lenzerheide lasts from December well into April, so it’s still a reliable option for an Easter break. The resort has an impressive calendar of competitions and events: there are weekly freestyle courses, full moon descents, and regular dates for night sledging. This year’s Arosa Gay Ski Week is 17-24 January, and with more than 900 participants it’s one of the most popular LGBTQ ski parties in Europe.

Where to stay

Hotel Faern Arosa Altein (faernresorts.com) is an indulgent spa hotel looking straight out at the mountains. The deluxe rooms have corner balconies, so you can wake up, throw open the door, and drink your first strong coffee of the day with a mesmerising alpine panorama spread out before you.

Make good use of the hotel’s spa facilities. Warm up your muscles with a yoga or Pilates session before getting the first lift. There is a heated indoor pool, but if you are feeling brave you can also book an exhilarating ice bathing session in the lake, and then come back to the spa to thaw out in the sauna and steam bath.

When the excitement of the day’s apres ski is over and you retreat to the hotel, head to the Alchemilla Parlour Bar, set within the hotel’s historic library. Ask the barman for a signature cocktail flavoured with wild mountain herbs, and once you’re feeling suitably mellow, go up to dinner at Alpensand Panoramic Restaurant on the top floor of the hotel.

Need to know

The closest international airport to Arosa-Lenzerheide is Zurich. British Airways (BritishAirways.com) flies direct from Heathrow and London City from £116 return.

For information about Arosa-Lenzerheide and this season’s events calendar, see arosalenzerheide.swiss/en. A 7-day lift pass costs €453, with discounts available for children, students, and groups.

