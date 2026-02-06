This ski holiday in the Alps fuses James Bond and the world’s finest wine

The Alps' fabulous wine festival on a glacier

The Wein am Berg festival returns to Solden in the Austrian Alps this April, combining some of the world’s very best wine with stunning views, and one of the most iconic James Bond filming locations in the Alps.

High altitude wine tastings on the glacier above the alpine village of Solden are hosted by some of the most internationally acclaimed vintners. Particularly interesting attendees this year include wines from the Clos de Vougeot region in Burgundy, as well as blends from Niepoort in Portugal and champagne house Billecart-Salmon.

Press material reads: “Wein am Berg is a celebration of exceptional cooking, rare wines and high-altitude feasting. Over four days, international chefs, acclaimed sommeliers and leading wine producers come together for a programme of immersive tastings, dinners and parties set against the dramatic backdrop of the Ötztal Alps.”

Tastings will be conducted at 3,250 metres above sea level alongside gourmet dinners both on and off the mountain. One event that draws attention every year is the Big Bottle Party, and gondola lifts mean everything is open to skiers and non-skiers.

The Das Central hotel in the village of Solden has a spectacular rooftop pool and the Ice Q restaurant on the glacier – with its spectacular floor-to-ceiling glass windows – was where key scenes in James Bond movie Spectre were shot.

It is quite the spectacular location for a glass or two.

Go to weinamberg.at

