The UK’s booming wine sector offers salaries of up to £150k

Experienced winemakers earn between £45,000 and £60,000 in senior roles

Plumpton College has urged students and career changers to consider opportunities in the UK’s expanding wine sector as vineyard plantings and production continued to rise.

To coincide with National Careers Week, the Sussex-based institution said demand for skilled professionals across viticulture, winemaking, business, marketing and hospitality had risen in line with industry expansion.

The college, which described itself as the UK’s centre of excellence for wine education, highlighted salary progression across both production and commercial roles.

Plumpton College: A career in wine

Entry-level winemaking positions typically start in the mid-£20,000 range, with experienced winemakers earning between £45,000 and £60,000 in senior production or estate roles.

Viticulturists generally began on salaries between £22,000 and £30,000 and could progress to between £40,000 and £50,000 or more in managerial posts.

Vineyard managers overseeing larger estates could earn £45,000 and above.

Commercial roles also offered higher earning potential, with wine buyers beginning at around £31,000 and in some cases earning up to £150,000.

Export managers typically earned between £32,000 and £52,000, with pay tending towards the upper end for experienced professionals.

In hospitality, sommeliers often started in the mid-£20,000s, while head sommeliers in leading establishments earned £50,000 or more, often supplemented by tips and bonuses.

College offers skills

Plumpton said its combination of hands-on training, industry placements and commercial production facilities positioned graduates to access roles across the UK and internationally.

Plumpton College, based in Sussex, houses the UK’s Wine Centre of Excellence and has offered specialist wine education since 1987.

The institution provides courses ranging from short programmes and apprenticeships to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, with students gaining experience in its commercial vineyard and winery, which produces up to 40,000 bottles each year.

Sam Linter, director of wine at Plumpton College, said: “National Careers Week is the perfect time to highlight just how diverse and exciting the wine industry really is. Many people don’t realise that a career in wine can combine science, sustainability, business, travel and creativity.

“The UK sector is growing rapidly and we’re seeing real demand for skilled, passionate graduates. At Plumpton, our students gain hands-on experience in our commercial vineyard and winery, build strong industry connections and graduate ready to take on roles not just in the UK, but around the world.”

Plumpton College said it was encouraging anyone with an interest in science, sustainability, hospitality or business to consider how a qualification in wine could lead to a career in a globally connected industry.