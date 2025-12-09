Your guide to what’s new for the 2025/26 ski season

Ski holidays are a mainstay at this time of year but with the general economic gloom and climate change affecting some of our favourite destinations, being informed is more important than ever. Here’s our guide to where’s hot and what’s new.

South Tyrol

The Italian Dolomites region is way less high-profile than the Alps, but there is a huge rise in interest in the region due to a range of new hotel openings. The South Tyrol in particular returns to the UK market for the 2025/2026 season, with its singular mix of alpine and Mediterranean culture, a trilingual population speaking German and Italian (as well as Ladin). Expect Italian mountain food and Christmas markets to form the backdrop to the striking UNESCO World Heritage site.

Obertraun

The Austrian town of Obertraun is slated to become a new music festival hub. The Winter Garden launches this week, a new venture from the husband and wife team who set up the first Croatian festival marketed to Brits 20 years ago. Nick and Charlotte Colgan have partnered with the Places by Valamar hotel group and hope to repeat their Croatian formula in the Alps: one venue will host multiple festivals each season, with each catering to a different music scene or genre.

As for the resort, there are two new hotels, including Places by Valamar, with spas, and a diverse range of runs, although Obertraun is particularly good for beginners.

• Go to obertraun.net

Jackson Hole and Deer Valley

There are huge infrastructure enhancements going on in the USA for this season – double the amount of skiable terrain is available in Deer Valley, Utah, this December and there’s a rise in direct flights to Jackson Hole in Wyoming. Also at Jackson Hole this season are a range of interesting-sounding new hotels and restaurants, including the Hotel Yellowstone’s luxury lodges and the Rusty Parrot spa. Incorporate cowboy and cowgirl culture into your skiing week with cowboy-themed apres, and there’s even a new ‘cowboy coffee’ bar.

• Go to jacksonhole.com or deervalley.com

Japan

Even though this season is looking snowsure the general trend towards Japan will continue, where the powder is even more reliable. The apres scene is unrecognisable from the Europeans – much more restrained, more about enjoying a calm beer than loud DJs – but skiing in Japan is nonetheless an experience to have at least once in a lifetime. The best resorts include Niseko, good for more of a party vibe, Hakuba, with incredible slopes, and Nozawa Onsen, with traditional hot spring baths (onsens).

• Go to japan.travel/en/guide/skiing/

Courchevel

‘Corsh’ as it’s known in Hooray Henry circles already offers some of the blingiest slopeside properties in the Alps. The Aman sells entry-level rooms for north of four grand per night. New to the resort is Maya Hotel Courchevel 1850, bringing “Monaco’s gloss and Japan’s elegance” to the Alps. The ski-in, ski-out property is really a statement of design, although expect top food, drink and spa elements. Courchevel is great for designer shopping but fairly sterile as a resort, although the lower 1650 has more heart. The Baumaniere 1850 restaurant has also been awarded a second Michelin star.

Tignes

Two new five-star properties have opened in Tignes. The Hotel VoulezVous, a funky disruptor with a programme of winter concerts, and the Hotel Diamond Rock, with a bowling alley and games room. High altitude and with a good reputation for reliable powder, the French resort is split into three smaller villages at different heights: Tignes le Lavachet is best for a quiet holiday, Tignes la Lac is the hub of the resort with more apres options than you could shake a yardstick of beer peche at.

Val Thorens

France’s most popular party resort has some new additions this season. A fresh complex called Caron 3200 features a panoramic restaurant and rooftop terrace, with incredible views of over 1,000 alpine peaks. There will be a wine bar and restaurant, an opportunity to see a more refined side to the resort, one of the most tagged on Instagram and popular with twenty-something skiers. The highest resort in Europe at 2,300 metres, the snow is some of the best in Europe, and the season stretches from November to May to match the typically exceptional conditions.

Verbier

Foodies should go to Verbier this season – a couple of significant restaurant openings are raising the already high bar.

La Table Verbier adjacent to the Esserts piste focuses on seasonal, local food featuring top quality ingredients, and Le Chaman twists classic mountain comfort food dishes in a brasserie-style environment. Verbier is a luxury resort much loved by off-piste skiers, and a part of the Four Valleys ski area incorporating Bruson, Thyon, Nendaz and La Tzoumaz, and with views of Mont Blanc. It is a serious skier’s resort at heart, but there’s a lively apres scene that attracts beginners and intermediate skiers too.

St Moritz

The perennially glamorous St Moritz welcomes Alto, which is something new for the Switzerland mountain culture: a fusion restaurant focusing on Mexican and Asian flavours. The Stuvetta Moritz in the grand dame, Hotel Grace La Margna, spins the classics, while Hotel Laudinella opens following refurbishments with three new restaurants and two bars. It will contribute to the typically effervescent energy in St Moritz: but book soon, don’t let the high society types get in first.

Valloire

Awarded the Famille Plus Label in May 2024 rewarding excellence for families, this medium-sized resort is also a good option for those seeking a trip without a hefty bill. The reasonable pricing stretches from hotels to food and drink, and the village in general retains a charming, low-key energy.

Les Menuires

A new Family Flex ski pass offers one day of free skiing for every five consecutive days booked, and a new indoor fun park, Fun Park at the Le Break Sports Centre in La Croisette, which provides an option should the weather fully turn.

The high altitude French ski resort is within the Three Valleys, which includes Val Thorens, Méribel, and Courchevel. Les Menuires is famous for its family activities, with a toboggan run, dog sledding, snowshoeing, and more than the usual amount of dedicated beginners’ areas.