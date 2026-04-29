Bregal Milestone Announces Majority Growth Investment in CoreGo, a Leading European Open-Loop Payment and Event Technology Company

Bregal Milestone, a leading European software growth private equity firm, today announced a majority strategic growth investment in CoreGo Oy (“CoreGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of open-loop payments and integrated technology solutions for festivals, sports events, and venues across Europe.

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Founded in Helsinki in 2015 by Hannu Elomaa and CTO Nikoteemu Väänänen, CoreGo has built one of Europe’s most differentiated open-loop payment infrastructure and event technology businesses. Serving approximately 250 customers across the Nordics and DACH region, the Company delivers an integrated showtime-critical suite of solutions through CoreGo Cloud, unifying payments, access, networks, and data into a single real-time operating system.

CoreGo’s in-house private network capability, the only such offering among pure-play event technology providers in Europe, enables reliable, zero-downtime payment and data operations at scale. Marquee deployments include the Adele in Munich concert residency, which drew more than 730,000 fans across 10 shows, Secto Rally Finland, the largest annual event in the Nordics, and the World Ski Championships 2025.

“We built CoreGo from the ground up – bootstrapped and with a clear focus on technology that performs in the most demanding live environments,” said CoreGo’s Founder and CEO, Hannu Elomaa. “Partnering with Bregal Milestone gives us the backing and expertise to take it further – into new markets and the next generation of our platform.”

In FY2025, CoreGo reported over 98% year-on-year profitable revenue growth, underpinned by a strong recurring revenue base and gross margins above 85%. Bregal Milestone’s investment will support the Company’s European expansion as it leverages commercial partnerships with global platforms, advances AI capabilities within its digital solutions, and further expands the product suite into additional modules.

“CoreGo has become the infrastructure of choice for many of Europe’s most demanding live events,” said Cyrus Shey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone. “Its customer retention and ability to operate at scale demonstrate the strength of its offering. With open-loop payments still in the early stages of adoption across European live events, CoreGo is exceptionally well-positioned to lead that shift. We are excited to partner with Hannu and the team in the next phase of growth.”

The investment is made in partnership with founder and CEO Hannu Elomaa and the CoreGo management team.

Carner Corporate Finance Oy acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the owners of CoreGo. Alvarez & Marsal and White & Case acted as financial and legal advisors to Bregal Milestone. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CoreGo

CoreGo is a European open-loop payment and event technology solutions company providing integrated solutions for festivals, sports events, and venues. Founded in Helsinki in 2015, the company’s platform combines payments, access control, private network infrastructure, and real-time analytics into a unified system designed for high-volume live environments. CoreGo operates across the Nordics and DACH region, serving approximately 250 customers. For more information, visit www.corego.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c. €2 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427991105/en/

Contact

For Bregal Milestone

Siqi Wu

Marketing & Communications Manager

siqi.wu@bregal.com

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In FY2025, CoreGo reported over 98% year-on-year profitable revenue growth, underpinned by a strong recurring revenue base and gross margins above 85%.

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