Winter Olympics success creates flurry of interest for Snowsport England

Bankes and Nightingale won gold for Team GB in the mixed snowboard cross

Snowsport England has reported a flurry of interest in skiing and snowboarding following Team GB’s first ever medals in both at the recent Winter Olympics.

Some ski centres have had to hire more instructors to cope with rising demand credited to the success of snowboarders Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale, and skier Zoe Atkin at the Milan Cortina Games last month.

“All of us at Snowsport England were thrilled with Team GB’s historic medal success at Milano Cortina 2026, but what’s more amazing is to see how this has translated into a refreshed passion for snowsports across the country,” said CEO James Arnold.

“We’ve seen a significant surge in web traffic and bookings thanks to the Games, and we hope that the nation’s love for winter sports only continues to grow in order for new talent to keep emerging.

“We’re proud to offer education and development no matter your level of experience on the snow, so we encourage anyone who has been inspired by the Winter Olympics to stop by their local slope to try these incredible sports out for themselves.”

Ski centres taking on extra instructors

Snowsport England says website traffic has doubled since the Games began, with new visitors up 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

There has been a 20 per cent increase in enquiries about trying skiing and an eight per cent rise in people buying the highest tier of membership, it added.

Bankes and Nightingale claimed a historic victory in the mixed snowboard cross, one of three golds won by Team GB in a record-breaking Games. Atkin won bronze in the women’s ski halfpipe, as Britons racked up five medals in total.

Clubs and facilities to have seen an uptick in bookings following the Winter Olympics include Chatham Snowsports Centre and The Oakwood in Surrey. The latter has expanded its team of instructors to meet demand, Snowsport England said.