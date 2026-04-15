Big Bash future in limbo as Cricket Australia’s plan to copy England stalls

Cricket Australia is exploring a sell-off of stakes in BBL teams

Cricket Australia’s plans to copy The Hundred and sell off minority stakes in Big Bash League franchises have hit the buffers after some team chiefs raised the alarm.

CA is exploring the sale of 49 per cent stakes in the eight teams in the BBL, its annual T20 competition, to outside investors in a move that could raise £400m.

It follows the success of a similar process run by the England and Wales Cricket Board last year, which generated more than £500m for the domestic game.

But Cricket New South Wales chiefs have publicly criticised the plans and refused to involve its two teams, Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, in CA’s valuation process.

“Our biggest fear is the external investment coming into a cricket ecosystem which is working very effectively and very well now,” said chief executive Lee Germon.

“We see some risks here, which Cricket Australia share, by the way. I think we all understand that one of the risks is that you suddenly open up the involvement of external investors who will not have aligned goals with the states or Cricket Australia in terms of how they want the game to be run.”

Tenions caused by Hundred sale

The Hundred sale process, which saw Indian Premier League team owners and US investors pile into English cricket, has already caused tensions between the newcomers and counties.

Cricket Queensland, which owns BBL side Brisbane Heat, has also expressed reservations about the potential sell-off and refused to commit to its involvement.

Chief executive Terry Svenson said he would be “seeking some further clarity from CA this week on a couple of points which will help us make a final decision.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said: “We are receiving responses from states to our proposal on private investment in BBL clubs and remain open to discussing any questions or concerns about this model.

“This process remains respectful and collaborative and with the best interests of Australian cricket the key consideration of all involved.”