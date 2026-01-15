Exclusive: Hundred investors in power struggle with counties

The honeymoon period for some Hundred franchises appears to be over

The honeymoon period for some Hundred franchises following their windfall from overseas investors appears to be over, with relationships between counties and the new co-owners at multiple teams described as “fractious”.

Sources with knowledge of the power struggle told City AM that “culture clashes” between investors, mostly from India and the US, had led to disagreements over ways of conducting business and in particular about team name changes, kit colours and sponsors.

A senior figure at one franchise suggested that Indian investors were winning that battle, describing them as “dictating” the conversations.

It follows the England and Wales Cricket Board’s sale of 49 per cent stakes in all eight Hundred teams last year. Some franchises, co-held by their host counties, exercised the option to sell some of their shareholding too.

Hundred owners at odds?

It has seen the white-ball cricket competition undergo the biggest changes since its launch in 2021, adopting an Indian Premier League-style player auction to replace the draft system, and giving franchises freedom to make name, kit and sponsor changes.

Oval Invincibles will now be known as MI London after the mega-rich Ambani family added the south London side to their Mumbai Indians portfolio, while Northern Superchargers have become Sunrisers Leeds and Manchester have swapped their Originals suffix to fall into line with their sister IPL franchises.

City AM last year revealed that Hundred franchises would have the power to do their own sponsorship and kit deals following the investor influx. Previously, all eight teams had deals with New Balance and KP Snacks that were struck centrally by the ECB.

The KP Snacks deal – which sees brands including Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Butterkist adorn the teams’ shirts – is reported to run through until 2028, but teams can actively seek new sponsors from then. It is understood that sleeve sponsors will be first up for sale, with Indian firms likely to be interested.

Nike has already replaced New Balance as kit supplier for London Spirit, while Castore has signed a deal for Birmingham Phoenix.