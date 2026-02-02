Sussex CCC forced to prove financial stability after ECB loan

Sussex will need to prove their financial stability to the ECB

Sussex County Cricket Club will need to prove their financial stability to the England and Wales Cricket Board after entering into an agreement with cricket’s governing body.

The three-year financial framework agreement will see the county receive a points deduction ahead of the 2026 season, a suspended fine of £100,000, and a further suspended points deduction.

It comes after the ECB placed Sussex into special measures over alleged financial mismanagement.

ECB chief Richard Gould said that the counties “are allocated significant funding every year through the County Partnership Agreement, and it is essential that all counties have viable business plans to ensure their financial sustainability”.

Cricket’s governing body will provide the county with a structured loan through until the beginning of 2029, while there will be salary reductions necessary for the men’s team and a commitment to reducing the club’s operating loss.

Sussex financial woes

Interim Sussex chief Mark West said: “Since taking on the interim role at the end of last season, it has become clear that a combination of unsuccessful growth plans and wider economic pressures have contributed to the position the Club finds itself in today.

“We acknowledge that this has not been good enough. Our responsibility now is to put things right, strengthen how the Club is run, and ensure Sussex Cricket moves forward on a more stable and sustainable footing.”

Added Gould: “The aim of approving exceptional funding through this agreement is to provide Sussex with the time to correct their underlying issues and for the ECB to ensure that all counties are treated fairly.”

The financial woes at Sussex come a year after eight stakes in eight Hundred franchises fetched £520m.

The ECB has begun distributing the funds to clubs looking to pay off historic debts. The governing body does not want the cash to go on wage bills and be lost to general running costs.