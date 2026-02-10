Dupont image rights row puts Toulouse in rugby spotlight again

French rugby giants Toulouse are facing the threat of a second salary cap-related sanction after a media investigation into star player Antoine Dupont’s image rights payments.

The so-called Le Petit General has been an integral part of France and Toulouse teams in recent years but is now at the centre of a storm, alongside Stade Toulousain teammate Anthony Jelonch, over £1.5m of image rights contracts.

French publication L’Equipe has reported that an investigation into a Toulouse club partner, 3S-Alyzia, has found little evidence of image rights that would value nearly £1.75m between the two players over a number of years.

Dupont’s lawyer has provided documents arguing the scrum-half’s image has been sufficiently used while the wider defence suggests that some of the image usage has been inward-facing, rather than public.

L’Equipe’s reporting also states that some sums paid to Dupont by service provider Fiducial may not have counted to the salary cap. An overrun of £240,000 could see the Top 14 champions facing their second points deduction in a year.

According to the publication. French rugby chiefs are yet to launch a formal investigation into Dupont and Jelonch’s image rights payments.

Toulouse and Dupont in storm?

Image rights were part of the storm that led to English Prem Rugby club Saracens being fined more than £5m and relegated to the second tier in 2020. Former owner Nigel Wray had reportedly invested over £1.5m into a company owned by Maro Itoje for 30 per cent of his image rights. It was not the only allegation made against the London club, who were promoted back to the Prem at the first time of asking.

Toulouse were handed a two-point Top 14 deduction and a fine of £39,000 earlier this season relating to financial irregularities surrounding the 2022 signing of Melvyn Jaminet.

Last year, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby said: “The disciplinary committee has imposed the following on Toulouse.

“A two-point deduction in the Top 14 table for the current season and a two-point penalty suspended. And also a fine of 45,000 euros, of which 15,000 euros are suspended.”