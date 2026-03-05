Birmingham Phoenix Announces Skechers as Lead Partner

Birmingham Phoenix and Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, launch a partnership which sees the global footwear brand become Lead Partner with The Hundred team from the 2026 season onwards.

Skechers branding will appear front and centre on the Birmingham Phoenix shirt, in what is the beginning of a new era for the global sports team as The Hundred competition explodes into 2026.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition between Birmingham Phoenix and Skechers to connect with cricket fans in bold, authentic ways that impact the wider community.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive of Birmingham Phoenix, said: “Skechers is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in the world and we are thrilled to welcome them to Birmingham Phoenix. Their approach to innovation and excellence fits perfectly with our ethos and that’s exactly what we were looking for in a Lead Partner – someone who aligns with our values and ambition.”

Richard Parker, Managing Director, Skechers UK & Ireland, said: “Throughout the past three years, we’ve ventured deeper into the world of performance sport – including cricket – and involvement with a competition and franchise of the calibre of The Hundred and Birmingham Phoenix shows our intent in the elite level sport. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will provide to engage the wider cricket community, support the grassroots game locally, and build awareness for the signature comfort that performs of Skechers Cricket footwear.”

The Birmingham Phoenix partnership is the latest in a series of investments that Skechers has made in cricket in the United Kingdom. This started in January with the launch of Skechers Cricket Elite footwear that supports the needs and demands of all cricketers, at all levels.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Birmingham Phoenix and The Hundred, following the introduction of a new ownership structure designed to accelerate the competition’s growth. Under the revamped model, private investment partners will work alongside the ECB to drive long-term sustainability, global reach and innovation across the tournament.

Knighthead Capital Management has taken a strategic stake in Birmingham Phoenix, bringing significant experience in sports investment and franchise development. Together, the partnership with Skechers and the new ownership structure mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Birmingham Phoenix, as the team looks ahead to the 2026 season and beyond with renewed ambition and momentum.

The partnership was launched on Thursday, 5 March at an exclusive event at Sixes London Bridge, bringing together a diverse range of media and influencers ahead of the first-ever major sports auction in the UK next week.

Birmingham Phoenix is in a strong position ahead of the auction, following a successful player retention and direct signings window. England star Jacob Bethell and Australian great Ellyse Perry were retained by the Phoenix, joining men’s signings Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira and Mitch Owen, alongside Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer and Lucy Hamilton for Phoenix Women.

Beyond cricket, Skechers offers performance footwear for athletes across running, football, golf, basketball, pickleball and padel. Skechers partners with some of the most exciting talent in those sports who compete in the brand’s footwear including footballer Harry Kane, golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson, and Indian cricket legend Jasprit Bumrah.

Skechers Cricket footwear is available now at select Skechers retail stores in the UK and online at skechers.com.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix is one of eight franchises which comprise The Hundred, with both Men’s and Women’s teams playing their home matches at Edgbaston Stadium.

Representing the vibrant and diverse city of Birmingham and the wider Midlands region, the Phoenix has a bold identity and a passionate supporter base which aims to embody the energy and ambition of the communities it proudly represents.

The 2026 season will herald a new era for The Hundred as, after five seasons of the fast-paced, innovative 100-ball format, the eight franchises enter a new era under private ownership.

After being centrally-owned by the ECB for the first five iterations of the competition, Birmingham Phoenix is now owned by Warwickshire County Cricket Club (51%) and Knighthead Capital Management Ltd (49%), combining the cricketing history of the club with the commercial nous and global sports experience of the New York based private investment firm.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond is the Men’s Head Coach, while Ali Maiden is Head Coach of Phoenix Women.

