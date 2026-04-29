Driscoll’s Names Wyard Stomp Chief Operating Officer and Expands Shaily Sanghvi’s Role to Lead Global Strategy

Driscoll’s, the world’s leading berry brand, today announced two leadership appointments to support CEO Soren Bjorn’s long-term strategy to scale the company’s proven, flavor-first business model globally, bringing the same deliberate approach that made Driscoll’s the #2 retail food and beverage brand in the United States to consumers in every market the company serves.

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Wyard Stomp has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly created role, while continuing to lead Driscoll’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) business. As COO, Stomp will partner closely with the Executive Leadership Team to turn strategy into action, lead cross-functional initiatives, and ensure the company executes at the pace required to support its global growth ambitions.

Stomp joined Driscoll’s in 2012 and has held several senior leadership roles in Europe and the United States, including Chief Commercial Officer of Driscoll’s of the Americas. With a background in agribusiness and a strong track record of building market leadership across more than 20 countries in EMEA, he is well positioned to drive consistent global execution.

Shaily Sanghvi, currently Chief Financial Officer of the Americas, will expand her role to take on global responsibility for strategy. In this expanded scope, she will integrate financial, M&A, and strategic planning to guide Driscoll’s long-term priorities worldwide. Sanghvi brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, M&A, and finance from leading consumer companies including PepsiCo and Del Monte.

“Driscoll’s has spent more than a century focused on one thing, growing the finest, most flavorful fresh berries and delighting the consumers who love them,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s. “Becoming the #2 retail food and beverage brand in the United States proves that a brand built on flavor and quality can outperform even the most iconic names in food. But this is just the beginning of what’s possible globally. People are our greatest strength, and Wyard and Shaily give us the operational and strategic foundation to scale our model with discipline and intention over the next decade and beyond.”

Driscoll’s success has been built on a deliberate choice: to invest deeply in fresh berries, lead the category in flavor innovation, and build an independent grower network that delivers consistent quality year-round. In the United States, home to the company’s headquarters for more than 100 years, that disciplined focus has produced one of retail grocery’s most trusted brands, achieved through depth of specialization rather than breadth of portfolio.

Today, the fresh berry category continues to expand globally, driven by rising demand for fresh, great-tasting food. With its proprietary flavor innovation, year-round supply capabilities, and the farming communities it depends on, Driscoll’s is uniquely positioned to lead that growth while continuing to invest in technologies that strengthen operational efficiency and supply resilience. That same system is now being scaled globally.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only traditional breeding methods that focus on growing great-tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists, and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s berries are grown in more than 20 countries and are available for consumers in more than 40 countries across North America, Australia, Europe, and China.

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Contact

Media Contact: press@driscolls.com

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