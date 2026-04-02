Prove Accelerates Global Innovation with Expansion of Ireland R&D Hub

Prove, the leader in digital identity, is expanding its Ireland operations to support global product development and growth, reinforcing the country’s role as a central hub for the company’s product development, culture and international growth. The company plans to invest more than $5 million in Ireland-based operations and create 50 jobs in the country, with many new opportunities opening this year. These efforts will strengthen Prove’s ability to deliver faster, safer and more frictionless digital identity experiences for businesses and consumers worldwide.

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Since establishing operations in Ireland in 2022, Prove has rapidly scaled its Dublin presence, growing local headcount by 50% in the past six months alone. What began as a small regional footprint has quickly become a cornerstone of Prove’s global innovation engine, supporting customers across markets and enabling the company to meet the increasingly complex identity and fraud challenges facing enterprises worldwide.

Over the past year, teams based in Ireland have played a critical role in the rapid acceleration of innovation at Prove. During this period, the company launched several new solutions, including Prove Unified Authentication, ProveX and Prove Verified Agent, alongside foundational platform elements such as the Global Fraud Policy and the Prove Identity Graph.

Together, these innovations are redefining how businesses verify people, businesses and AI agents securely and at scale in an increasingly digital and AI-driven economy.

Prove’s technology today supports thousands of enterprises globally, including many of the world’s leading banks, fintechs, and global brands across industries. As Prove’s customer base continues to expand internationally, its Ireland-based teams play a growing role in supporting customers with global needs, helping ensure consistent, high-quality identity experiences across regions.

“The growth of our Ireland team has been an important chapter in Prove’s journey,” said Laura Brittingham, Senior Vice President of People at Prove. “The talent we’ve found there brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative, innovative and dependable spirit that has led to an outsized impact at Prove. There is no version of Prove’s future that doesn’t include Ireland at its center.”

Prove’s expansion in Ireland is supported by the Irish government through Ireland’s Foreign Direct Investment Agency (IDA Ireland). IDA Ireland is the national agency responsible for attracting and supporting foreign direct investment, partnering with global companies to drive job creation, innovation, and long-term economic growth across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Burke, Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said: “I welcome Prove’s decision to expand its operations in Ireland. This significant investment and the creation of 50 new high-value roles reflect great confidence in Ireland’s talented workforce and in our strong environment for RD&I. Ireland is well positioned to support companies like Prove at the forefront of digital transformation. I wish all the team at Prove every success in the years ahead.”

“I am delighted that Prove is deepening its presence in Ireland through this investment and the creation of high-value roles,” said Michael Lohan, Chief Executive Officer of IDA Ireland. “Prove’s decision to expand its R&D and innovation footprint here highlights Ireland’s strength as a global hub for advanced digital identity, data, and technology development. This expansion underscores Ireland’s ability to support companies as they scale internationally, innovate at pace, and serve global markets.”

The expanded Ireland team will support a range of high-value roles across product, software engineering, research and development and data science. As Prove continues to scale globally, Ireland will remain a critical hub for advancing the next generation of identity solutions and supporting customers navigating the evolving digital trust landscape.

About Prove Identity, Inc.

Prove makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and thousands of leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence.

Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question, it’s proven. Learn more at www.prove.com.

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Prove: prove@calibercorporate.com

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