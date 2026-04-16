HW International Rebrands as Dubois, Uniting Its Business Under One Global Name

HW International has rebranded to Dubois, bringing its European and Australian operations together under a single global identity.

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In Australia, this includes a company name change from HW Wood Australia Pty Ltd to Dubois Insurance Pty Ltd, completing the group’s transition to a single unified identity across all markets.

The move follows the management buyout in 2025 and marks the next stage in the company’s development under family ownership.

The name Dubois, meaning “of wood”, references the business’s origins under founder Hugh Wood and reflects the principles that continue to guide it: clear communication, attention to detail, and collaboration across teams and markets.

Maurits Kleingeld, Owner, said: “Dubois brings together everything we have built over the years under one name. It reflects where we started and how we work today, with a focus on clear advice, personal relationships, and delivering results our clients can rely on.”

Established in London in 1982, the business has grown from a specialist adviser into an international insurance broker, combining expertise across its offices to deliver a consistent and coordinated approach to complex and specialist risks.

Juan Alberto Garcia, Global CEO, added: “We are building on an existing business, with the same teams and expertise in place. This gives us a clearer and more consistent way to present ourselves across all regions.”

The broker advises across a broad range of areas including commercial business, fine art and collectibles, film and entertainment, real estate, marine, employee benefits, credit & surety, and international programmes, combining a personal approach with access to international insurance markets.

Through the Dubois Global Broker Network, the business brings together trusted partner brokers to provide local expertise and consistent support across multiple jurisdictions.

Alongside its broking activities, the group includes Nuvu, its managing general agent (MGA), providing access to specialist underwriting capabilities. As part of the rebrand, Lignorum, the group’s employee benefits and consulting business in Spain, will be renamed Dubois Advisory, S.L., aligning it with the wider Dubois identity and strengthening its consulting offering.

The new name will be introduced progressively across offices, communications, and platforms in the coming days.

Boutique care. Global reach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415999888/en/

Contact

Danielle Kleingeld

dkleingeld@duboisgroup.com

M:+447920024624

Maurits Kleingeld, Owner, Dubois Juan Alberto Garcia, Global CEO Company Logo