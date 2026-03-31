D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka Wins Gold Medal and “Best Bottle Design” at Australian International Vodka Awards 2025

D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka has been honoured with a Gold Medal and the coveted title of ‘Best Bottle Design’ at the prestigious Australian International Vodka Awards 2025.

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Crafted with precision and an unwavering commitment to quality, D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka represents a seamless blend of exceptional taste and refined aesthetics.

The Gold Medal recognition highlights the vodka’s superior craftsmanship, purity and smooth profile, while the “Best Bottle Design” award celebrates its distinctive and innovative packaging.

Speaking on the achievement, Ms. Leti Blagoeva, CEO, D’YAVOL Spirits, said:

“Winning both a Gold Medal and ‘Best Bottle Design’ at the Australian International Vodka Awards 2025 is an incredible honour for us. This recognition reflects the passion, precision and creativity that define D’YAVOL. From the spirit we craft to the way we present it, every detail is intentional. We remain committed to elevating the global vodka experience and setting new benchmarks in luxury and design.”

“We are delighted to see D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka receive this recognition on an international stage. These accolades underscore the brand’s strong commitment to quality and design excellence. As partners, we are proud to support its journey in bringing a differentiated and premium vodka experience to consumers across markets,” said Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President – International Business, Radico Khaitan.

D’YAVOL Spirits, founded as a partnership between Shah Rukh Khan, D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, Radico Khaitan, and Nikhil Kamath, has received back-to-back awards for its portfolio of luxury spirits.

D’YAVOL’s award winning portfolio of luxury spirits includes D’YAVOL Vortex Blended Scotch and D’YAVOL Inception Blended Malt Scotch, both globally awarded for their impeccable quality and liquid profile.

D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka was awarded ‘Vodka of the Year’ at the Asia International Spirits Competition 2024, alongside multiple Gold and Double Gold accolades at leading global platforms. The brand’s Scotch portfolio has been equally celebrated, D’YAVOL Inception Blended Malt Scotch Whisky secured ‘Blended Malt Scotch Whisky of the Year’ at the USA Spirits Ratings 2025, ‘Best Overall Scotch’ at the New York World Spirits Competition 2024, and ‘Scotch of the Year’ at the Asia International Spirits Competition 2024. Further strengthening this acclaim, D’YAVOL Vortex Blended Scotch Whisky was honoured with ‘Blended Scotch of the Year’ at the London Spirits Competition 2025 and ‘Best New Scotch Whisky of the Year’ at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2025. Collectively, these accolades underscore the brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and world-class quality across its portfolio.

The brand is currently available in India, the UAE and the UK, with further international markets to follow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330821521/en/

Contact

For media queries, please reach out to exports@radico.co.in

Abstract

D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka has been honoured with a Gold Medal and the title of ‘Best Bottle Design’ at Australian International Vodka Awards 2025.