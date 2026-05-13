Team behind BuzzBallz launch new shots – available in London off-licences now

BuzzBallz have unveiled a new shot-sized drink to the London market

The team that brought BuzzBallz cocktails to the UK market has launched a new shot sized 50ml product which is available in cornershops and off-licences around London now.

The shots are the equivalent of a double serving and come in three flavours, cherry sour, apple sour and raspberry sour.

Called ’99’ the products are “aimed squarely at the fun, highly visual, nostalgic side of nightlife and drinking culture currently dominating TikTok and social feeds,” says press material shared with City AM.

New Buzzballz to London market

The shots are also currently available on Amazon although stock levels are already low, with twelve bottles of the sour apple variant still available.

The brand that is launching the new shots to the UK market is called 99. Their parent company Sazerac helped bring the BuzzBallz cocktail brand to the UK market.

Buzzballz have become incredibly popular across the capital and a common sight on the Tube and across London. They have become one of the go-to on-the-move drinks for people on their way to events and before nights out.

There are a range of flavours, although some of the most popular include chilli and mango and chocolate and vodka.

Other flavours include a spin on a strawberry margarita, an espresso martini and a straightforward tequila margarita.

The story behind BuzzBallz

American entrepreneur Merrilee Kick founded the BuzzBallz in 2009. At the time, she was studying for a teaching degree.

She expanded the company alongside her sons from her home in Texas until it was acquired by the multinational firm Sazerac Company in 2024. It is estimated that the acquisition cost north of $500 million.

Kick, who is viewed as one of the most successful female drinks entrepreneurs, acquired her first business loan by using a family car and some cattle as a valuable asset.

‘I can hardly believe it’

Speaking about the brand’s success in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Kick said: ‘We had such a humble beginning, so I can hardly believe it.’

For more information go to the official website