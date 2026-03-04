Kao’s Laurier Launches New Brand Communication Initiative across Asia: Strengthening Global Integration as a Core Brand in Kao’s Asian Business

Starting on International Women’s Day, March 8, Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) will launch new brand communication campaign in nine Asian countries and regions for its feminine sanitary product brand, Laurier, which is the core of its Asian business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303996141/en/

Laurier aims to help create more supportive and understanding environments around menstruation, so that women can feel more at ease, both physically and emotionally, under the key message “Comfort, Made Together,” which will be implemented simultaneously across Asia. Kao aims to further develop Laurier as a global brand.

Laurier, one of the core brands supporting Kao’s consumer care business in Asia, has been promoting globally integrated operations since 2023. Across all nine Asian countries and regions including Japan, Laurier has been working to unify product specifications and consolidate production sites to improve asset turnover ratio. Moreover, Laurier has promoted discussions to unify interpretations of the brand purpose and worldview, which varied across regions, and has renewed the global guidelines.

Through these efforts, in order to simultaneously communicate its value throughout Asia, Laurier is currently initiating a new brand communication initiative. By returning to Kao’s founding principle of a consumer perspective, Laurier will further strengthen brand equity by offering products designed for long-term use and advancing empathy-driven marketing through consistent communication across regions.

Laurier conducted a survey on attitudes toward menstruation among 4,500 women across nine Asian countries and regions.* The findings revealed that across Asia, many women feel that menstrual symptoms, concerns, and the limitations associated with menstruation have an impact on their overall sense of comfort in daily life.

*An online survey on attitudes toward menstruation was conducted by Kao among women aged 15–44 in nine Asian countries and regions, including Japan, in November–December 2023 and October–November 2024 (valid responses: 4,500).

Through this initiative, Laurier will further its efforts toward creating an inclusive environment where women can live lives full of possibilities without feeling restricted by their periods.

As a global brand, Laurier not only provides products but also supports women throughout their lives by providing information and educational support, contributing to the creation of a society where each woman can continue to live in a way that feels true to herself.

About the Brand Communication Initiative

– Key Message

Comfort, Made Together ―Laurier is here to listen.

It’s natural to find it difficult to be your normal self while you’re on your period. A woman shouldn’t have to find menstrual comfort on her own. We may not be able to completely eliminate physical discomfort or pain. But by encouraging understanding from those around us and shaping more supportive environments, we believe periods can feel a little more comfortable.

– Overview

This campaign will unify the brand’s worldview across nine Asian countries and regions, and will implement the following initiatives:

Development of a common key visual and message across Asia

Release of anthem films (9 country/regional versions) conveying Laurier ’s message of menstrual support

’s message of menstrual support Launch of a special campaign website

– Countries/Regions: Kao Corporation / Kao Commercial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. / Kao (Hong Kong) Ltd. / Kao (Taiwan) Corporation / Kao Vietnam Co., Ltd. / Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. / Kao (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. / Kao Singapore Pte. Ltd. / PT Kao Indonesia

– Start Date: March 4, 2026

Ongoing Social Initiatives

As a brand that supports women, Laurier is continuously engaged in the following activities in each country and region.

Japan: “Laurier in Workplace” and “Laurier in School,” making sanitary napkins available as standard supplies at workplaces and schools

Indonesia: “Dr. Laurier,” providing expert knowledge on menstrual concerns that are hard to discuss with others

In addition to the above, Laurier provides menarche education to deliver accurate knowledge to individual in all nine countries and regions. Through these activities, Laurier will continue to be more than just a feminine sanitary product brand; it will continue to be a presence that supports women at all stages of their lives and in their social environments.

Comment from Kazuya Miyashita, President of the Sanitary Business, Kao Corporation

Laurier has been striving to strengthen its globally integrated operations. The launch of this new brand communication across nine Asian countries and regions marks the next stage in building a consistent global brand―one that transcends borders, listens to the voices of individual, and shares Laurier’s vision and values across Asia. While menstrual concerns and feelings vary from person to person, there are many aspects of menstruation that have been discussed as something to be endured or a personal issue. Through this communication campaign, Laurier aims to elevate menstrual concerns beyond a personal issue, encourage understanding from others, and foster an environment in which women can live with greater peace of mind. As a core brand in Kao’s Asian business, Laurier will continue to contribute to sustainable growth and the realization of a society where women can live their lives with comfort, confidence, and fewer limitations—no matter the day.

About Kao

Kao, a Japan-based manufacturer of personal care and household products, cosmetics, and specialty chemicals creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Attack laundry detergent, Bioré and Jergens skin care products, Laurier sanitary products, Curél, SENSAI, and MOLTON BROWN cosmetics, and Oribe hair care products, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,630 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 32,600 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation. As an enterprise that provides products people use on a daily basis, the Kao Group takes responsibility to actively reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the product lifecycle. This is laid out in Kao’s ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, which launched in 2019.

Please visit the Kao Group website for additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303996141/en/

Contact

Media inquiries should be directed to:

Public Relations

Kao Corporation

corporate_pr@kao.com

Abstract

Kao launches new brand communication in 9 Asian countries & regions for its feminine sanitary brand, Laurier, which is the core of its Asian business.

Laurier Campaign Key Visual Company Logo